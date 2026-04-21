Lawra Paramount Chief Naa Puowelle Karbo III passes on

Audio By Carbonatix
The Paramount Chief of the Lawra Traditional Area and former President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, Naa Puowelle Karbo III, has passed on.
He died on Tuesday morning, April 21, at the Bank of Ghana Hospital in Accra after a short illness, according to family sources. He was 79 years old.
Naa Karbo III was the immediate past Vice President of the National House of Chiefs and a prominent traditional leader in the Upper West Region.
He was enskinned as Paramount Chief of Lawra in 2007 and served in various leadership roles within the traditional governance structure. He is survived by four children, including former Deputy Roads and Highways Minister, Abayifaa Karbo.
Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in due course.
Naa Puowelle Karbo III was widely recognised for his influence within Ghana’s chieftaincy institution, particularly in the Upper West Region, where he played a key role in traditional leadership and national chieftaincy affairs.
He previously served as Vice President of the National House of Chiefs, contributing to national discussions on traditional governance and development.
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