Nicholas Opoku: Kasimpasa’s rock in defence

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Stars defender, Nicholas Opoku is quietly putting together one of the most consistent defensive campaigns in the Turkish Super Lig, establishing himself as a key figure at the heart of the Kasımpaşa's backline during the 2025/26 season.
The Ghanaian defender has featured in 29 league matches, clocking 2,341 minutes and helping Kasımpaşa record seven clean sheets so far.
His presence has been central to the club conceding just 31 goals, averaging 1.19 goals allowed per game.
Opoku’s defensive numbers underline his reliability and composure. He has registered an impressive 172 clearances averaging 6.61 per game and highlighting his importance in relieving pressure and protecting his team’s penalty area.
The Black Stars defender has also contributed 30 tackles and 23 interceptions, consistently disrupting opposition attacks.
Dominant in duels, Opoku has won 96 ground duels and 49 aerial battles this season, proving effective both on the ground and in the air. His willingness to put his body on the line is further reflected in his 18 blocked shots.
Beyond his defensive work, the 27-year-old has shown quality in possession. He has completed 1,032 successful passes from 1,152 attempts, maintaining an impressive 89 percent pass accuracy.
Averaging 40 accurate passes and 51.4 touches per game, Opoku has become an important outlet in Kasımpaşa’s build-up play.
His distribution has also stood out, averaging 2.4 accurate long balls and 1.6 accurate chipped passes per match, giving his side another dimension when progressing the ball from deep.
With performances marked by consistency, defensive discipline, and calmness in possession, Nicholas Opoku continues to b strengthen his reputation as one of Ghana’s dependable defensive options abroad while playing a crucial role for Kasımpaşa S.K. in the Turkish top flight.
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