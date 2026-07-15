Africa

Nigeria’s Dangote begins pricing local fuel sales in dollars, citing crude supply constraints

Source: Reuters  
  15 July 2026 2:44am
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Nigeria's Dangote Petroleum Refinery has begun pricing fuel products for the local market in U.S. dollars, ​with a company spokesperson on Tuesday citing difficulties securing ‌sufficient crude under the government's naira-for-crude programme and rising global oil prices.

The naira-for-crude programme, launched in October 2024, allowed domestic refiners to purchase ​crude in the local currency and reduced pressure on ​the foreign exchange market.

Africa's largest refinery, with a ⁠capacity of 700,000 barrels per day, has set the ex-depot ​price of petrol at $0.779 per litre, diesel at $1.087 per litre and ​aviation fuel at $0.942 per litre, according to a pricing template circulated to marketers.

Edwin Devakumar, vice president of the Dangote Group, said the refinery had ​been absorbing a currency mismatch by selling products in ​naira while sourcing crude in dollars, but limited crude supply under the naira-for-crude ‌programme ⁠had undermined the arrangement's viability.

Although state-owned oil company NNPC increased Dangote's allocation to seven cargoes in May from about five previously, the refiner has said it requires 13 to 15 cargoes a month and has been forced to import the remainder at international prices.

The decision could boost demand for dollars among fuel ​marketers and make domestic fuel prices more sensitive ​to exchange-rate fluctuations.

The sector regulator, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dangote has ⁠become ​a major local petrol supplier, helping ​to reduce the country's dependence on fuel imports, but has struggled to secure ​sufficient volumes in Nigeria.

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