Nigeria’s president names Taiwo Oyedele as new finance minister

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has approved a minor cabinet shuffle that removed two ministers and promoted a junior official to the key post of finance minister, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.
Taiwo Oyedele, previously minister of state for finance, replaced Wale Edun as minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy.
Housing and urban development minister Ahmed Musa Dangiwa also exited the cabinet, with Muttaqha Rabe Darma named ministerial nominee for the role, the statement said.
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