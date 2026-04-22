Nigeria’s president names Taiwo Oyedele as new finance minister

Nigerian President ​Bola Tinubu

Nigerian President ​Bola Tinubu has approved ‌a minor cabinet shuffle that removed two ministers ​and promoted a ​junior official to the key ⁠post of finance ​minister, his office said in ​a statement on Tuesday.

Taiwo Oyedele, previously minister of state ​for finance, replaced Wale ​Edun as minister of finance ‌and ⁠coordinating minister of the economy.

Housing and urban development minister Ahmed Musa Dangiwa ​also ​exited ⁠the cabinet, with Muttaqha Rabe Darma ​named ministerial nominee for ​the ⁠role, the statement said.





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