Nilee Consult to host fifth Business Growth Accelerator Workshop in Accra

The Fourth edition of Nilee Consult Business Growth Accelerator Workshop

Nilee Consult, a business transformation and customer experience management consulting firm, will host the fifth edition of its Business Growth Accelerator Workshop in Accra on 24 and 25 September 2026.

The two-day event, scheduled to take place at The Palms by Eagles at Airport, will bring together business leaders, managers, supervisors, team leads and other growth-focused professionals.

The workshop will equip participants with practical knowledge, tested frameworks and actionable strategies in business transformation, customer experience management, operational improvement and design thinking.

According to Nilee Consult, businesses across various sectors are under growing pressure to increase revenue, retain customers, improve operational efficiency and build teams capable of delivering consistent results.

However, many organisations continue to miss growth opportunities because of gaps in their customer experience practices, internal processes and leadership alignment, as well as their inability to translate customer insights into effective business decisions.

The consulting firm said business decline often begins with seemingly minor but costly challenges, including fragmented customer experiences, inefficient processes, recurring customer complaints, siloed teams and decisions made without adequate customer insights.

If left unresolved, the company said, these challenges could weaken customer loyalty, employee performance, operational efficiency and long-term business growth.

The Business Growth Accelerator Workshop will therefore offer participants an opportunity to step back from their daily operations, assess how their organisations create and deliver value, and identify practical ways to improve performance.

Participants will work with established frameworks and tools to examine challenges within their organisations, identify gaps and opportunities, and develop strategies to strengthen performance and achieve sustainable growth.

Now in its fifth edition, the workshop seeks to build a network of professionals and business leaders committed to improving customer and operational performance while developing competitive and sustainable organisations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.