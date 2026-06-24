No need to panic for England – but this was a reality check

Head coach Thomas Tuchel claimed England's thrilling opening World Cup win against Croatia would have excited "fans in pubs". The dismal follow-up against Ghana would have sobered them up instantly.

The manner in which England dismantled Croatia raised expectation and excitement levels, but this was a brutal reality check as Ghana's resilience, physicality and organisation built an insurmountable barrier.

England are leading Group L and set to qualify for the last 32 - and Declan Rice echoed the post-match mood of "no panic" in the camp when he told BBC Sport: "We still have a great chance to top the group against Panama, so positivity all round."

Not quite all round given the Three Lions' lack of creativity in the face of Ghana's durability - but Tuchel's side still remain in a healthy position.

If the victory against Croatia made watching England fun, this was back to the grindstone where they were forced to do the dirty work, but could not break through.

Are England missing an X-factor?

Their first two group matches have presented England with contrasting challenges.

Croatia pressed high, whereas Ghana defended deep and were happy to let England have the ball, as illustrated by their 78.2% share of possession.

Ghana's wily coach Carlos Queiroz seemed to take great pleasure in suggesting - several times - that England had "no solutions".

Tuchel admitted: "It is difficult to find a way through when someone plays a 4-5-1 and completely deep and is committed to it and they celebrated a 0-0 like a win.

"So you could see the different approaches, which is fair enough and credit to them. You cannot lose your head about it."

In the first game against Croatia, England's runners out wide and through the centre offered a threat. With Ghana sitting back, the Three Lions needed a touch of individual magic - but could not find it.

Bukayo Saka offered hope in his cameo, underscoring a dilemma for Tuchel around his wide men and the need for change.

Barcelona's new buy Anthony Gordon was once again quiet. It was no surprise when he was replaced by Saka 25 minutes from time, and the Arsenal man at least forced Ghana keeper Benjamin Asare into a fine late save.

The early evidence suggests it will not be long before Saka, who is managing an Achilles injury, and Marcus Rashford take England's wide positions.

"For Thomas Tuchel, I now expect changes on Saturday night against Panama," former England captain Wayne Rooney told BBC Sport.

"England probed, but there are little details throughout that game that Tuchel will look at with the team and try on improve on.

"When a team is sitting in a low block, you have to cross the ball. It is very difficult to defend against. I don't think we crossed the ball enough in 90 minutes."

England captain Harry Kane was so well marshalled that he only had two touches in the Ghana penalty area in the first half, although he blazed a late chance over the top.

The Three Lions' midfield also looked one-dimensional, raising questions about what impact a creator such as Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White might have made, or someone with Adam Wharton's intelligent passing range.

Two absent playmakers - Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Manchester City's Phil Foden - might also have helped break down an obdurate Ghana side, but their club form was not good enough, and it is easy to be wise after the event.

Tuchel, however, is insistent that Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson will build the midfield platform - but there is no doubt England lacked ideas and variety for long periods.

Rice told BBC Sport: "They were very compact, 5-4-1 off the ball and tight spaces to play through, but on the other hand, we can do more with the ball.

"You have to give credit to Ghana. It's tough and they are good players, so it was never going to be an easy game. We have one more group game to top the group, so we have to be positive.

"Loads of top nations draw the first game so there is no need to be negative or downbeat. We will stay positive."

Will England strike fear into elite group?

England arrived at the World Cup as one of the favourites and looking to finally end a barren sequence for the men's team stretching back to 1966 - but they will need to show more to strike fear into the likes of Spain and France, as well as Brazil, Argentina and Portugal.

They injected urgency far too late but could still have clinched the win, with substitute Nico O'Reilly heading against the woodwork and Marc Guehi's looping header being cleared off the line.

But for large parts, England lacked inspiration, and they also faced several anxious moments from Ghana counter-attacks in the second half as defensive vulnerability reappeared.

Queiroz was well within his rights to point out that Ghana could - and perhaps should - have had a penalty late on.

Initially, Ezri Konsa looked to have made a vital saving tackle on Prince Kwabena Adu. On further viewing, Konsa only made contact with the player not the ball, with referee Said Martinez waving away Ghana's appeals.

Queiroz insisted "VAR went for a coffee" adding: "I'm sorry for my sarcasm" – which actually seemed to be a clear case of "sorry, not sorry".

Ghana certainly had a clear claim, which could have made the outcome even more disappointing for England.

Tuchel's side have shown strengths and weaknesses in their first two games. The latter centres on defence - and the continuing concerns about how they will cope against attackers of the highest class.

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart said: "I think it is not necessarily going to put fear into France, Spain or Portugal.

"They will have the reference of the Croatia game because they are going to be coming at England."

England remain in control of their destiny - but this was a drab encounter that brought them back down to earth with a bump.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.