No vegetables means no meals – Buffer Stock on SHS food shortage

Deputy CEO of the National Food Buffer Stock Company, Osmond Amuah

The Deputy CEO of the National Food Buffer Stock Company, Osmond Amuah, is worried over the ongoing feeding challenges in senior high schools, insisting that without vegetables, students simply cannot be fed.

Speaking on PM Express on Monday, he said while progress has been made in resolving supply issues, a critical gap remains in the provision of perishable food items.

“We are just happy, from a Buffer Stock perspective, that this matter seems to be finding a solution,” he said.

He explained that the core of the challenge lies with perishables, which are procured directly by schools, unlike non-perishable items supplied through Buffer Stock with support from the Ghana Commodity Exchange.

“At the head of the matter is perishables, which the schools themselves procure, and Buffer Stock with Ghana Commodity Exchange provides support for the non-perishable items,” he said.

He noted that Buffer Stock supplies 18 categories of non-perishable items, both pre-packed and raw, ensuring timely delivery and stable supply.

“And these non-perishable items are 18 in number, and Buffer Stock gets to supply all that to the schools,” he added.

According to him, the company’s structure as a government-owned but privately run entity allows it to secure financing and ensure smooth delivery of these items.

“Buffer Stock is government-owned but acts as a private entity limited liability… we’ve been able to bridge finance… for the private sector to do the deliveries,” he said.

However, he stressed that the absence of perishables undermines the entire feeding system. "You cannot cook when you don’t have vegetables,” he stated.

He warned that delays in payments for perishables already consumed by schools are directly affecting students.

“Whatever problems that persist with CHASS with respect to feeding, due to the lack of payment for perishables… it means the students cannot feed,” he said.

Mr Amuah said the situation demands urgency, placing students at the centre of the crisis.

“Putting the students at the heart of everything that is going on, you have to have concern,” he added.

The Deputy CEO dismissed suggestions of deliberate delays, pointing instead to structural and funding challenges.

“I do not think that the delay in perishables is deliberate on anybody’s part,” he said.

He explained that procurement concerns and audit issues have forced a rethink of how funds are disbursed, adding that rising student numbers are worsening the pressure on the system.

“Student population at the secondary level is growing… SS one alone is around in excess of 300,000 students,” he noted.

He concluded that while tensions have eased for now, long-term reforms are needed.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.