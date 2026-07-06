Normalising flood risk is worsening Accra’s vulnerability – JoyNews Jacqueline Ansomah Yeboah

Flood risk in Accra is not always ignored. Sometimes, it is quietly reinterpreted until it no longer feels like risk at all.

Broadcast Journalist with JoyNews and participant in the Loud and Green X Spaces discussion, Jacqueline Ansomah Yeboah, reflected on how settlement choices in low-lying areas are reshaping the city’s long-term exposure to flooding.

Her intervention focused on communities located within natural valley systems—areas that, by their very geography, function as drainage routes during periods of heavy rainfall.

Ms Yeboah referenced field observations in parts of Accra such as Sampa Valley, where the landscape itself signals high vulnerability to seasonal flooding.

Despite these clear geographical indicators, she noted that many residents continue to live in such locations, often relying on the absence of recent severe flooding as reassurance that the risk is minimal.

In her view, this creates a disconnect between environmental reality and everyday decision-making.

“People are normalising risk because nothing has happened yet.”

Her statement captured a broader concern about how flood-prone environments are gradually redefined as safe simply because disaster has not recently occurred.

Yeboah explained that in many affected communities, perceptions of safety are shaped less by scientific or environmental understanding and more by lived memory.

If a location has not experienced recent major flooding, she observed, the perceived danger diminishes over time—even when the physical terrain clearly suggests otherwise.

This creates what she described as a “delayed awareness” cycle, where risk is only acknowledged after extreme rainfall events trigger visible destruction.

By then, she noted, households, infrastructure and livelihoods are already exposed, making recovery significantly more difficult.

The journalist warned that this gap between perception and environmental classification is one of the least examined drivers of Accra’s recurring flood challenges.

Unlike drainage capacity or infrastructure design, she argued, perception shapes settlement patterns long before formal planning systems or enforcement mechanisms intervene.

In other words, where people choose to build is often influenced not by hazard maps or hydrological data, but by social experience, affordability and the absence of recent catastrophe.

The discussion also featured reflections from Benedict Atta Poku, a Petrochemical Engineer and Project Manager with expertise in infrastructure and fluid systems, who has previously highlighted how drainage performance can be compromised after construction.

He noted that even well-designed systems can fail when their flow paths are obstructed, stressing that water movement is governed by natural laws that cannot be overridden by settlement patterns or infrastructure alone.

His perspective reinforced a broader systems view of flooding—one that links engineering design, environmental behaviour and human settlement decisions.

Taken together, the contributions pointed to a shared concern: Accra’s flood risk is not driven solely by infrastructure gaps, but by the interaction between perception, planning and environmental reality.

Yeboah argued that until these three elements are aligned, urban expansion will continue to extend into areas that naturally function as flood pathways.

The result, she suggested, is a cycle in which risk is repeatedly overlooked until extreme weather makes it impossible to ignore.

In her view, the challenge is not only to build better drainage systems, but to ensure that communities, planners and policymakers recognise flood pathways before development locks people into them.

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