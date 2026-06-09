NPA marks World LPG Day 2026, reaffirms commitment to clean energy expansion

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) on Monday commemorated World LPG Day 2026, reaffirming its commitment to expanding access to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and enhancing safety standards across Ghana.
The event brought together key stakeholders from government and the energy sector to highlight the role of LPG as a cleaner energy source and to promote greater public awareness, safety compliance and accessibility.
Speaking at the event, NPA Chief Executive Officer, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, stressed that accelerating LPG adoption requires a coordinated approach anchored on effective regulation, sustained public education and shared responsibility among all players in the value chain.
He noted that collaboration among stakeholders remains essential to achieving the country's clean energy goals.
Delivering the keynote address, John Abdulai Jinapor reiterated the government's commitment to increasing local LPG production and expanding clean cooking initiatives nationwide.
He highlighted plans to promote the use of LPG in secondary schools through the Renewable Energy Fund as part of efforts to encourage cleaner and more sustainable energy consumption.
Industry players at the event called for stronger collaboration to address challenges affecting LPG penetration, identifying affordability, investment, public awareness and regulatory support as critical areas requiring attention.
The Director of Gas at the NPA, Ntiwaa Kwakye, reaffirmed the Authority's role in coordinating stakeholders, strengthening safety advocacy and advancing Ghana's clean energy transition through a unified national LPG agenda.
Latest Stories
-
Unilever Ghana PLC holds 2026 Annual General Meeting
5 minutes
-
Sam George stresses link between digital infrastructure and press freedom
13 minutes
-
MTN Ads driving smarter business growth and digital transformation in Ghana
17 minutes
-
Sam George donates 10 laptops to Parliament to support digital operations
20 minutes
-
Police launch manhunt after fatal attack on mobile money vendor at Gomoa Dominase Market
25 minutes
-
Minority appeals to KATH health workers to call off strike over patient safety concerns
28 minutes
-
Prof. Agyemang-Duah questions credibility of awards for public officials
31 minutes
-
Ministers of State Excellence Honours rejects claims of pay-for-awards scheme
34 minutes
-
Ghana High Commission in Canada seeks details of fans needing World Cup tickets for Ghana-Panama clash
40 minutes
-
Tears flow as Assin community bids farewell to pupils killed in school bus tragedy
42 minutes
-
Kpessa-Whyte denies celebrating ‘Best CEO’ award on social media
44 minutes
-
Tamale High Court jails man for 15 years for defilement, convicts him of perjury
45 minutes
-
Linda Ocloo says Best Regional Minister Award reflects her performance
48 minutes
-
SHE Grows Conference pushes for recognition for women farmers
51 minutes
-
VDF, Indian aviation firm, explores aviation investment opportunities at Ho Airport
55 minutes