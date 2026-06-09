NPA marks World LPG Day 2026, reaffirms commitment to clean energy expansion

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) on Monday commemorated World LPG Day 2026, reaffirming its commitment to expanding access to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and enhancing safety standards across Ghana.

The event brought together key stakeholders from government and the energy sector to highlight the role of LPG as a cleaner energy source and to promote greater public awareness, safety compliance and accessibility.

Speaking at the event, NPA Chief Executive Officer, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, stressed that accelerating LPG adoption requires a coordinated approach anchored on effective regulation, sustained public education and shared responsibility among all players in the value chain.

He noted that collaboration among stakeholders remains essential to achieving the country's clean energy goals.

Delivering the keynote address, John Abdulai Jinapor reiterated the government's commitment to increasing local LPG production and expanding clean cooking initiatives nationwide.

He highlighted plans to promote the use of LPG in secondary schools through the Renewable Energy Fund as part of efforts to encourage cleaner and more sustainable energy consumption.

Industry players at the event called for stronger collaboration to address challenges affecting LPG penetration, identifying affordability, investment, public awareness and regulatory support as critical areas requiring attention.

The Director of Gas at the NPA, Ntiwaa Kwakye, reaffirmed the Authority's role in coordinating stakeholders, strengthening safety advocacy and advancing Ghana's clean energy transition through a unified national LPG agenda.

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