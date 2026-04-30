Npontu Technologies appoints Finance and Digital Strategy Expert Prof. Noel Tagoe to its board

Npontu Technologies Limited, Ghana's foremost AI and digital solutions company, has appointed Professor Noel Tagoe, PhD, FCMA, CGMA, as a Board Member. The appointment reinforces Npontu's ambition to build governance structures that match its growing continental reach and deepen its strategic credibility as it advances Africa's digital economy agenda.

The appointment signals a deliberate shift in how Npontu is positioning itself. Having established its technical credentials through products such as the Kedebah ERP platform: a comprehensive AI-powered enterprise resource planning solution and the Snwolley AI engine, the company is now building the boardroom depth required to operate at scale across Africa.

Prof. Tagoe’s experience at the intersection of financial strategy, digital transformation, and institutional governance gives Npontu a strategic asset as it pursues expansion in fintech, enterprise software, and AI-driven infrastructure across the continent.

His advocacy for AI readiness in Africa; including a public lecture at the University of Professional Studies, Accra on the theme “AI and the Future Workplace: Is Ghana Ready?” alongside published work on digital strategy and finance transformation speaks directly to the questions Npontu is navigating as it scales its AI and enterprise software offerings.

He currently serves as the founding Dean of the Nile Business School at Nile University of Nigeria, a role in which he is pioneering a new model of executive and business education tailored to African realities, and leads his own consultancy, Noel Tagoe & Company.

He previously served as Professor of Accounting Practice at Nottingham University Business School, and has taught at Saïd Business School (Oxford), Manchester Business School, and University College Dublin. He holds degrees from the University of Ghana, the University of Dundee, and the University of Oxford, and is a Fellow of CIMA and a former Board Member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).

Prof. Tagoe brings a rare combination of financial expertise, technology strategy, and institutional leadership spanning four decades. As Executive Vice President of Research and Curricula at AICPA–CIMA (the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants – Chartered Institute of Management Accountants), he transformed the organisation’s global competency frameworks, led its Future of Finance research programme, and advised organisations across Asia, Africa, and Europe on the talent and policy implications of digitalisation. His earlier corporate career includes roles at BP and Elf Aquitaine (now TotalEnergies), and he led the financial advisory consulting team at KPMG Ghana. He has also engaged with leading institutions including Standard Chartered Bank and the British Government’s development finance arm on strategy, digitalisation, and the future of finance.

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