NPP internal elections: 47 out of 50 aspirants file nominations; three bow out

Forty-seven out of the 50 aspirants who purchased nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2026 National Officers Elections have successfully filed their completed forms.

The National Officers Elections Committee (NOEC) said the filing process officially closed at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

Three aspirants did not complete the filing process.

They are Bernard Antwi Boasiako, who was seeking the National Chairperson position; Evans Kodom, who intended to contest as National Communications Director; and Perpetual Ekua Lomokie Akwada, who purchased a form for the National Women Organiser position.

Mr Boasiako formally withdrew his candidature, Mr Kodom stepped out during the filing of Dennis Miracles Aboagye’s nomination; while Ms Akwada failed to submit her completed forms before the deadline.

As a result, Dennis Miracles Aboagye is the only aspirant for National Communications Director and will proceed to the vetting stage as a potentially unopposed candidate, subject to successfully completing the vetting process and meeting all applicable requirements.

The vetting of the 47 aspirants begins on Monday, August 31, and will run until Thursday, September 3, with the Vetting Committee chaired by former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The vetting schedule will see candidates for National Chairperson, General Secretary and National Treasurer appear on Monday, followed by National Vice Chairperson aspirants on Tuesday.

National Organiser and National Youth Organiser candidates will be vetted on Wednesday, while aspirants for National Communications Director, National Nasara Organiser and National Women Organiser will appear on Thursday.

The National Officers Elections Committee says it is committed to ensuring an “orderly, fair, transparent and credible” process and has urged all aspirants and their supporters to promote party unity and confidence in the electoral process.

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