Odau Twafohene Baffour Osei Afrifa appointed Regent of Akyem Chia

Businessman and Odau Twafohene Baffour Osei Afrifa has been appointed the Regent of Akyem Chia in the Odau traditional area of the Eastern region.

The Regent will assume the traditional leadership of the Chia township overseeing community development among other responsibilities.

Speaking at the meeting of the palanquin chiefs (Apakanfo) of Odau at Odau fie in Akyem Etwereso, the Akyem Chiahene, Barima Amankwaa Agyare thanked the Odauhene for his support and wise counsel before and after his enstoolment.

He explained, however, that he needed to travel back abroad, where he is based, to prepare for his permanent relocation to Ghana.

“Having consulted with my elders and queen mother about my planned extended travel out of Ghana, we felt it was important that we found someone well capable of leading the administration of the town. Having cast our search wide, we settled on our very own Baffour Osei Afrifa, the Odau Twafohene,” he announced.

He further noted: “Baffour Osei Afrifa’s fathers occupy the Kontihene stool of Chia. His late father played a major role in trying to resolve the chieftaincy dispute in Chia and he himself was very influential in bringing our dispute to an amicable end. For this and the many good works that Nana Osei Afrifa has been doing in Chia, we felt it wise to seek the counsel and approval of Daasebre for his appoint as Regent of Chia.”

In accepting the nomination of Baffour Osei Afrifa as regent of Chia, the Odauhene Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe said “I am happy to endorse my own Twafohene as the regent of Chia.

Baffour Osei Afrifa has been exemplary since I enstooled him as my Twafohene. I am happy that his fathers have seen and felt his good works.”

Daasebre charged Baffour Afrifa to work diligently towards bringing unity to the royal family to drive development for the people of Chia.

He further instructed “Twafohene, from this day forth until Barima Amankwaa returns, I hand the management of Chia to you to run it together with the Obaapanin, Chiahemaa Boadiwaa together with the Abusuapanin and the rest of the elders.

Manage it well to bring unity, development and honour to me, your family, Chai township and the entire Odau Kingdom.“

Daasebre Ayebiahwe further urged the queen and elders to support the regency of Baffour Osei Afrifa.

In her remarks, the Chiahemaa Obaapanin Boadiwaa pledged her support for the Regency of Baffour Afrifa and promised to do everything in her power to forge the unity needed for the development of the town.

Accepting the appointment, Baffour Osei Afrifa pledged his commitment and readiness to lead the Chia community to new heights.

“Nananom, I accept this role in all humility and gratitude. I pledge my commitment and readiness to put my service and time to the people of Chia as I have done in my role as Twafohene. Together with my elders and queen mother we will work to elevate the image of Chia”.

Amidst jubilation and dancing, the Chia party left Odau fie in Akyem Etwereso for Akyem Chia where Barima Agyare and Ohemaa Boadiwaa presented Baffour Afrifa to the Chia town as the regent.

This presentation was supervised by the chief of Akyem Odumase Barima Sonfo Korantwi Bekoe, who represented the Odauhene.

The Odau Akwansrahene, Baffour Kwasi Antwi Otchere, and the Kwaehene, Barima Kwaku Amankwah, were present as observers for the Odau stool.

Akyem Chia is a town in the Akyemansa district of the Eastern Region and is one of the 12 Palanquin towns (apakanfo) of the Odau Traditional Area, an area controlled by the Odauhene.

The Odauhene controls vast swathes of land stretching from Ashanti Region to most parts of the Eastern region. With Akyem Etwereso and Akyem Osenase being the historical twin capitals, other histoical towns within the Akyem Odau area include Asante Banka, Akyem Chia, Akyem Adubiase, Akyem Odumase, Akyem Pramkese, Akyem Kwae, Akyem Subi, Akyem Buadua, Akyem Anweam and Moronamu.

There are 58 Smaller and newer settlements within the Odau Traditional Area including Kwaboadi No1 and No2.

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