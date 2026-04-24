Odo Broni sues TikToker Queen Emma for GHS10m over alleged defamation

The widow of late Ghanaian music icon Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, Priscilla Ofori, also known as Odo Broni, has filed a GHS10 million defamation lawsuit against TikToker Cyndy Emma Koomson, widely known as Queen Emma, a member of “Team Legal Wives”.

The suit was filed at the High Court of Justice (General Jurisdiction) in Accra on April 20, 2026.

Court documents obtained by Nydjlive.com allege that Odo Broni and her six children have been subjected to sustained cyberbullying and what is described as a coordinated online campaign of harassment involving the defendant and associates.

The statement of claim alleges that the defendant used her TikTok platform to publish what it describes as “vile and vituperative” falsehoods, including claims that Odo Broni bribed a judge to influence a previous court case relating to her late husband’s funeral rites.

Cyndy Emma Koomson, also known as Queen Emma

It further states that Queen Emma accused Odo Broni of infidelity, alleging extramarital affairs and questioning the paternity of her children, while also calling for DNA testing.

The writ also claims that the defendant alleged that Odo Broni “strangled her late husband to death” and used derogatory expressions such as “oprega” (restless animal) and “Odo Bronsam” (Precious Devil).

Odo Broni, through her lawyers at Cardinal Law Group, is seeking a court order compelling the defendant to issue an unreserved apology and retract the alleged defamatory statements.

The reliefs also include an order for the apology to be published in full-page adverts for four consecutive Mondays in the Daily Graphic newspaper, as well as across the defendant’s social media platforms.

In addition, she is seeking GHS 10,000,000 in damages, made up of GHS 3,000,000 in general damages and GHS 7,000,000 in aggravated damages, citing what her legal team describes as the “contumacious” and “malicious” nature of the publications.

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