Ofori-Atta saga was not fair, infringed on his dignity – Ansa-Asare

Dean of the Faculty of Laws at Mountcrest University College, Kwaku Ansa-Asare

The Dean of the Faculty of Laws at Mountcrest University College, Kwaku Ansa-Asare, has criticised the manner in which the issues surrounding former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta have been handled, arguing that the process was unfair and affected the dignity of his person.

Speaking on the matter, Ansa-Asare said, “The way we went about the whole Ofori-Atta saga was not fair to him and his person. It was quite infringing on the dignity of his person.”

He argued that public discussions and actions surrounding the case should have been guided by constitutional principles and respect for individual rights.

The legal academic further pointed to the constitutional principle of presumption of innocence, stressing that accusations alone do not amount to guilt.

“First of all, our Constitution has enacted the presumption of innocence. So a person is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty,” he stated.

His comments come amid ongoing public debate over Mr Ofori-Atta’s legal situation, including discussions over reports that a United States immigration court has granted him permanent residency status.

Mr Ansa-Asare emphasised the need for due process and fairness in handling cases involving individuals who have been accused of wrongdoing, particularly public figures.

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