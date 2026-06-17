OSP, AG must explain Ofori-Atta extradition efforts – Nukpenu

Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Nukpenu, has called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Attorney General (AG) to explain to Ghanaians what transpired in efforts to extradite former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, following reports that a United States immigration court has granted him permanent residency status.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Nukpenu questioned the outcome of the extradition process and argued that state institutions owed the public an explanation, particularly because taxpayer funds had been used in pursuing the matter.

“The OSP and Attorney General must come and explain to Ghanaians how it happened,” he said.

According to him, public officials involved in the process had embarked on a course of action aimed at securing accountability on behalf of the Ghanaian people and should therefore account for the outcome.

“They went on a road to secure a certain conviction for the people of Ghana. It was taxpayers’ money that was used. You are being paid by the taxpayer, you are using the taxpayer’s money to go on that road,” he stated.

Mr Nukpenu said many Ghanaians had expected Mr Ofori-Atta to return and answer questions relating to his tenure as Finance Minister, particularly over issues that generated public concern.

“I am not happy because the people of Ghana know that Ken Ofori-Atta didn’t deal with them well; the business community, the collapse of banks and a lot of issues,” he said.

He questioned whether authorities had fully assessed their legal options before pursuing extradition efforts, especially if alternative legal mechanisms were available.

“If we know a trial in absentia will be possible, why would we go on that road and waste taxpayers’ money? We have to weigh the options and not waste everybody’s time,” he argued.

The NDC organiser further maintained that the fight against corruption was one of the key issues that influenced voter decisions during the 2024 general election.

“The 2024 election was based on simple things. The corruption in the NPP Akufo-Addo government was terrible, so we need someone who would make sure we recover our money and the people serve sentences,” he said.

He cited concerns over corruption, illegal mining, deteriorating roads and environmental degradation as issues that featured prominently in public discourse ahead of the election.

According to him, the current administration risks disappointing voters if it fails to demonstrate a clear commitment to addressing those concerns.

“If we have now come and we don’t let people see the difference, but we treat it like robbing Peter to pay Paul, then the wrath that will come upon us, we can bear it,” he warned.

Mr Nukpenu stressed that the interests of ordinary Ghanaians must remain paramount in governance and political decision-making.

“In political activism, the interest of the people is supreme,” he said.

He added that delivering on promises to tackle corruption would be critical to maintaining public confidence in government.

“Because what will convince me to go back and tell people that we have delivered on our promise? I pray and hope that we’re able to deal with corruption issues so that we clear our way in that area,” he stated.

His comments come amid public debate over the legal status of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta following reports that a U.S. immigration court granted his application for permanent residency, a development that has raised fresh questions about ongoing efforts by Ghanaian authorities to pursue legal action against him.

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