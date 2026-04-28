Over 300 women equipped to break into digital trade as Click-to-Cargo Programme ends in Accra

More than 300 women have been trained in importation and affiliate marketing under the Click-to-Cargo Programme, a two-day initiative aimed at positioning them for Ghana’s fast-growing digital economy.

The programme, organised by Ghana Digital Centres Limited, took place at the Accra Digital Centre over the weekend of April 25–26, drawing participants from the University of Ghana, the University of Professional Studies Accra, and Accra Technical University, as well as working professionals seeking new income streams.

Participants received hands-on training in sourcing goods from China via platforms such as 1688, Taobao, and Pinduoduo, and in managing shipping logistics via air and sea freight. They were also coached on building online businesses through consistent social media marketing.

Deputy CEO of Ghana Digital Centres Limited, Christine Ansong, described the programme as a targeted intervention to address barriers facing women in digital commerce.

“This programme is not simply a training event. It is a declaration that Ghanaian women belong at the centre of our digital economy, not at its margins,” she said. “When a woman walks out of the Accra Digital Centre, she does not merely walk away with knowledge. She walks away with a business.”

The training was led by Bellissa Quaye, CEO of Bellissamay Enterprise, who guided participants through product sourcing, supplier negotiations, pricing, customs processes, and delivery logistics.

Beyond importation, the programme introduced participants to digital tools such as Canva and CapCut for branding and marketing, as well as ChatGPT for content planning and business visibility.

An affiliate marketing module also trained participants to earn commissions by promoting products online without holding inventory, with a strong emphasis on consistent online engagement.

The initiative brought together key institutions, including the National Petroleum Authority, Social Security and National Insurance Trust, Consolidated Bank Ghana, Access Bank Ghana, and the Office of the Registrar of Companies.

Organisers said the presence of financial institutions, legal services, and regulators was designed to eliminate long-standing barriers to business formalisation. Participants could access on-site registration support, banking solutions, legal guidance, and social protection services.

Christine Ansong said the integrated model was deliberate. “We are unequivocally committed to ensuring that Ghana’s digital revolution is one that every woman in this country can not only witness but lead,” she stated.

She added that bringing all essential services directly to participants distinguishes Click-to-Cargo from conventional training programmes and positions it as a blueprint for future women-focused digital empowerment initiatives across the country.

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