Over 40 professionals graduate from National Sports College’s Sports Law Course

The National Sports College (NSC) has reached a significant milestone in its mission to professionalise the sporting landscape, celebrating the graduation of over 40 participants from its maiden Certificate Course in Sports Law.

The graduation ceremony, held at the college’s campus, marked the culmination of a rigorous program designed to equip administrators and enthusiasts with the essential legal frameworks governing modern sports.

The course covered a diverse range of critical topics, including Contract Law, Dispute Resolution, where participants were made to understand the role of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), FIFA Transfers and Loan Agreements, Doping and the role of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)

The graduating class represented a broad spectrum of the industry, featuring football administrators, physical education instructors, and former athletes. This diversity fostered a rich environment for networking and the exchange of practical experiences.

Mr Bawah Fusseni, Director of the National Sport College, emphasised that this certificate is more than just a piece of paper—it is a mandate to improve the quality of sports management nationwide.

He reaffirmed the college’s commitment to providing technical human resource development for the sports sub-sector, noting that better-informed administrators lead to fewer legal battles and more sustainable growth for sporting disciplines.

With over 40 new experts entering the field, the NSC expects a “trickle-down” effect of professionalism within various national associations.

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