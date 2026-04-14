Over 900 attend launch of landmark book on African traditional medicine for professionals

A landmark step toward strengthening Ghana’s traditional medicine sector was taken yesterday in Accra with the official launch of 'The Wisdom of African Traditional Medicine for Professionals,' a new scholarly and practice-oriented book authored by Okogyeabibiduro Nana Kwadwo Obiri, General Secretary of the Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners Associations (GHAFTRAM) and Director of the Obiri Herbal Research Centre.

The event, held at the Arts Centre, drew over 900 participants, including policymakers, researchers, traditional medicine practitioners, academics, regulatory authorities, and representatives of key health institutions from across Ghana and beyond.

The book was officially unveiled on behalf of the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, by Dr. Anastasia Yirenkyi, Director of the Traditional and Alternative Medicine Directorate at the Ministry of Health.

Government reiterates commitment to traditional medicine integration

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Dr. Anastasia Yirenkyi, Director of the Traditional and Alternative Medicine Directorate at the Ministry of Health Ghana, described the publication as a timely intellectual contribution to Ghana’s ongoing efforts to strengthen regulation, training, research, and integration of traditional medicine into the national health system.

She noted that traditional medicine remains a primary source of healthcare for many communities and emphasised the importance of strengthening collaboration between practitioners, researchers, and regulatory bodies to ensure safety, quality, and public confidence.

“The Ministry continues to support initiatives that promote evidence-based traditional medicine and professional development within the sector,” she said.

Chairman calls for documentation, sector-wide collaboration and professionalisation

Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, President, GHAFTRAM - Chairman of the Occasion

Chairman of the occasion, President of Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners Associations (GHAFTRAM) and Chairman of the Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) Professor Samuel Ato Duncan described the publication as an important step toward strengthening documentation, research, and professional standards within Ghana’s traditional medicine sector.

He emphasised the need for closer collaboration between practitioners, academics, regulators, and orthodox health professionals, noting that such partnerships are essential for advancing the integration of traditional medicine into national healthcare delivery and positioning the sector for global recognition.

Professor Samuel Duncan commended the author for documenting indigenous medical knowledge in a structured format accessible to practitioners, researchers, and policymakers. He stressed that documentation remains one of the most critical steps toward protecting Ghana’s traditional medical heritage and ensuring its recognition within global health systems.

According to him, “Books like this strengthen the credibility of our profession and help position traditional medicine as an essential partner in national healthcare delivery.”

“Atuguba Highlights Policy Value of Documenting Ghana’s Indigenous Healing Knowledge”

Co-Chairman of the event, T-Dr Atuguba

As co-chairman for the launch, T-Dr. Atuguba commended Okogyeabibiduro Nana Kwadwo Obiri for documenting decades of indigenous medical knowledge and practice, describing the publication as a significant contribution to Ghana’s intellectual heritage and health policy discourse.

He noted that works of this nature help strengthen the bridge between traditional medical practice, academic research, and national regulatory development, while preserving valuable knowledge for future generations.

He further encouraged stronger collaboration between practitioners, scholars, and public institutions to ensure that traditional medicine continues to evolve within a framework of safety, credibility, and national relevance.

Advocacy for Stronger Institutional Frameworks and Collaboration for Traditional Medicine Advancement

The Head of the Herbal Medicine Department, KNUST, Dr. Kofi Turkson, distinguished academic scholar, emphasised the importance of strengthening institutional frameworks supporting traditional medicine research, regulation, and policy coordination.

He encouraged deeper collaboration between universities, practitioners, and regulators to ensure indigenous knowledge systems are preserved while meeting modern scientific standards.

Dr. Kofi Turkson – Head of Herbal Medicine Department, KNUST

Academic reviewers endorse book’s scholarly and scientific relevance

Professor Kingsley Amponsah, KNUST

Reviewing the publication, Professor Kingsley Amponsah of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology described The Wisdom of African Traditional Medicine for Professionals as a rare practitioner-authored contribution that presents indigenous medical knowledge from within the tradition itself rather than from an external perspective.

He noted that the book addresses long-standing misconceptions about African traditional medicine by demonstrating its methodological foundations, ethical structure, and holistic approach to healing.

He further explained that the publication explores practical models for integrating traditional and orthodox healthcare systems, clarifies the role of spirituality in healing practice, and provides extensive reference material on medicinal plants alongside a historical timeline tracing the development of traditional medicine in Ghana through constitutional recognition in 1992, the Traditional Medicine Practice Act, and the introduction of formal academic herbal medicine training at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2001.

He described the book as a valuable resource for students, practitioners, researchers, and policymakers working to strengthen professional practice and research within the sector.

Dr. Kwame B. N. Banga, UHAS

Similarly, Dr. Kwame B. N. Banga of the University of Health and Allied Sciences highlighted the relevance of the book to professional training in Ghana’s emerging herbal medicine education sector.

He observed that the publication contributes significantly to practitioner capacity building and supports the standardisation agenda within the traditional medicine industry. He encouraged the author to write more books, especially in his field of endeavour.

Author calls for recognition of indigenous knowledge systems

Okogyeabibiduro Nana Kwadwo Obiri, Author:The Wisdom of African Traditional Medicine for Professionals,

Speaking at the launch, the author of The Wisdom of African Traditional Medicine for Professionals, Okogyeabibiduro Nana Kwadwo Obiri, said the publication responds to decades of misunderstanding and limited documentation within the traditional medicine sector.

He noted that the book presents indigenous medical knowledge from the perspective of practitioners themselves and highlights its scientific foundations, historical development, and holistic approach to healthcare.

He further called for stronger documentation, youth involvement, and professional collaboration between traditional and orthodox health systems while introducing the NATRO HERBAL concept as a framework for strengthening standards within the sector.

The book also traces the evolution of traditional medicine in Ghana through constitutional recognition in 1992, the Traditional Medicine Practice Act, and the establishment of formal herbal medicine training at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2001.

Regulatory bodies and stakeholders show strong support

The launch attracted representatives from major health regulatory and research institutions, including the Food and Drugs Authority, the Traditional Medicine Practice Council, the Centre for Plant Medicine Research, the Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners Associations, the Ghana National Association of Traditional Healers, and the Traditional African Medicine Practitioners Association.

Representing the regulatory perspective, the Acting Registrar of the Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) Dr Yakubu Tobor Yusuf, reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to strengthening professional standards within the traditional medicine sector and encouraged practitioners to support documentation, licensing compliance, and research-based practice to enhance public confidence.

Dr Yakubu Tobor Yusuf, Acting Registrar of TMPC - Representing the regulatory perspective,

MP urges stronger policy support for traditional medicine

Jean-Marie Formadi (Middle), Member of Parliament for the Biakoye Constituency

Special Guest of Honour, the Member of Parliament for the Biakoye Constituency Jean-Marie Formadi, described the book as a significant national contribution toward preserving indigenous medical knowledge and strengthening Ghana’s health sovereignty.

She emphasised the need for deeper collaboration among government, academia, regulators, and practitioners to advance research, regulation, and integration of traditional medicine into the national healthcare system, noting its importance as an accessible primary source of care for many communities across the country.

Strengthening Ghana’s knowledge economy through traditional medicine

Participants

Participants at the launch emphasized that publications such as 'The Wisdom of African Traditional Medicine for Professionals’ play an important role in promoting research, policy development, practitioner training, and international visibility for Ghana’s indigenous medical knowledge systems.

Stakeholders further noted that strengthening documentation within the sector supports Ghana’s efforts toward integrating herbal medicine into mainstream healthcare delivery and expanding opportunities for innovation within the natural health products industry.

Traditional Authorities from Nkonya Wurupong Traditional area at the book launch

Observers

A milestone event for practitioners nationwide

With participation from practitioners across the country and representatives from academic institutions and regulatory agencies, the launch marked one of the most significant recent gatherings within Ghana’s traditional medicine sector.

Observers described the publication as a valuable contribution toward strengthening professionalism, research engagement, and policy dialogue within the field.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.