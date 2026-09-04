Overloaded tricycle kills one at Assin Gangan  

Residents of Assin Gangan in the Assin North District were left traumatised on Thursday, September 3, when a man returning from the farm on a loaded tricycle was crushed to death when the tricycle overturned.

The deceased, identified as Ato, in his 40s, was an information centre operator, farmer and branch Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress in the Assin North Constituency, a community source said.

The source said the deceased left home around 0800 hours to his farm to collect wood.

He loaded the wood onto a tricycle, locally known as aboboyaa, after removing the bucket to make room for the load and set off for home.

On reaching a section of the road described as “very deplorable,” the overloaded tricycle lost its balance and overturned.

The load of wood reportedly fell on him, killing him instantly, the source said.

The incident has shocked residents, several of whom rushed into the bush to retrieve the body.

At the time of filing the report, the matter had not been reported to the police and efforts were underway to convey the body from the scene.

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