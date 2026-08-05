Parliamentary reshuffle was necessary, I stand by it – Asiedu Nketia

National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, says he has no regrets over the unprecedented decision to reshuffle the party’s leadership in Parliament while it was in opposition.

The astute politician, popularly called General Mosquito, insists it was the right call despite the controversy it generated.

The reshuffle, announced ahead of the 2024 general election, saw Haruna Iddrisu replaced as Minority Leader, with Dr Cassiel Ato Forson taking over the role.

Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak was also removed as Minority Chief Whip.

The decision marked the first time an opposition party in Ghana had carried out such a major leadership overhaul in Parliament, triggering intense debate within the NDC and across the political landscape.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Tuesday, Asiedu Nketiah said telling the public the circumstances surrounding that decision did not trouble him because he had simply stated the truth.

“It doesn’t change the truth, whether some people accept it or not. The truth remains the truth,” he said.

“As I’ve said, a rose described by whatever adjectives will still smell sweet. So I always want to stay on the side of truth. Once I say something and it is true, whether you accept it or not, that is it. I’m okay with that. I sleep and sleep well.”

Asked whether the matter should have been discussed publicly, especially because some people felt hurt, the NDC chairman said he did not believe anyone had reason to be offended.

“I don’t think that anybody ought to be hurt. I didn’t think that it was reasonable for anybody to be hurt.”

He argued that anyone who listened to his full explanation would realise “it was much ado about nothing.”

Asiedu Nketiah also dismissed suggestions that the episode damaged his relationship with Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak.

“Very close. We worked together.”

He said the purpose of his earlier remarks had been to urge party supporters to stop creating divisions because he remained on good terms with both men.

“I’m cool with my junior brothers Haruna and Muntaka, and we are moving together in Accra.”

To underscore the point, he disclosed that he had spoken with Haruna just a day earlier and said he remains in regular contact with Muntaka.

Responding to claims that the reshuffle was extraordinary because it had never happened before in Ghana’s opposition politics, Asiedu Nketiah said every major political development has a beginning.

“So it means it will never happen?” he asked before adding, “There must be a first time for something.”

He maintained that he would always pursue what he believed was necessary to achieve results.

“If I believe that this is the right way of achieving my results, I will go for it, even though heaven’s fall.”

Asiedu Nketiah acknowledged that Muntaka was initially deeply unhappy with the decision and even described it as “a coup.”

However, he said he expected such reactions because difficult decisions often come with temporary pain.

“If I know that that cut is necessary to heal you, I’m good with it.”

He added that the two now joke about the incident, recalling how, after congratulating Muntaka on his appointment as Interior Minister, he teased him not to arrest him, only for Muntaka to jokingly reply that before he reached Nsawam Prison, he would probably have been removed from office himself.

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