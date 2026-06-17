Patience Abbah crowned Mama G 2026 as Geisha celebrates 10 women who go beyond

Geisha has crowned Patience Abbah as Mama G 2026 at the grand finale of its inaugural Mama G campaign, a nationwide initiative created to celebrate women whose acts of care, sacrifice, and service have made a meaningful impact in the lives of others.

Held on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at The Palms by Eagles (formerly Holiday Inn) in Accra, the event brought together finalists, their families, media representatives, influencers, and invited guests for an evening dedicated to recognising women whose actions embody the spirit of motherhood.

The Mama G campaign was launched as part of Geisha’s Mother’s Day celebrations, expanding the traditional definition of motherhood to honour women who consistently go above and beyond for others, whether as mothers, mentors, teachers, caregivers, community leaders, or everyday changemakers. This marks the beginning of Geisha's annual search to honour everyday women who embody the qualities of a Mama G and make a positive impact in their communities.

Speaking at the event, Ernestina Agbozo, Brand Manager for Geisha, said the campaign reflected the power of recognising everyday acts of care and service.

“We wanted to celebrate women whose actions reflect the spirit of motherhood. Not only biological mothers, but women who care deeply for others, who make sacrifices, who mentor, support, uplift, and help shape lives through their actions. Women who go beyond.”

She added that the stories submitted throughout the campaign demonstrated the extraordinary impact that ordinary women can have on families and communities.

Following over six weeks of public nominations and nationwide voting, 10 women were selected as finalists. Patience Abbah was named Mama G 2026 and awarded an all-expenses-paid trip to Zanzibar, GHS 30,000 in cash, GHS 5,000 in shopping vouchers, and six months supply of Geisha soap. She will also become a future face of the Geisha brand.

The first runner-up, Patience Ackom, and the second runner-up, Gifty Darkwah, received GHS 15,000 in cash and other prizes, and GHS 8,000 and other prizes respectively. The remaining finalists took home GHS 2,000 in cash, GHS 2,000 worth of shopping vouchers, and three months supply of Geisha soap.

The newly crowned Mama G 2026 expressed gratitude for the recognition and reflected on the act that inspired her nomination: using savings intended for her son’s university education to help a family facing eviction.

“In fact, I was surprised because the person who nominated me only told me after submission,” she said. “Put a smile on someone’s face, no matter how small it is. It will be appreciated, and you’ll be surprised what God will do.”

Throughout the campaign, Ghanaians shared stories of women who had transformed lives through acts of kindness, mentorship, sacrifice, and support. The initiative sought to establish “Mama G” as a symbol of women whose actions create lasting positive change.

While one woman was ultimately crowned Mama G 2026, Geisha emphasised that the event was a celebration of all ten finalists and the values they represent.

The campaign forms part of Geisha’s broader “Gifts of Nature, Wrapped by Geisha” platform, which celebrates the goodness found in nature and the people who enrich the lives of others.

As the first-ever Mama G, Abbah now becomes the face of a growing movement that seeks to shine a light on women whose impact is deeply felt, even when it is not always widely seen.

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