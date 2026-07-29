Audio By Carbonatix
All six members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana voted to keep the policy rate at 14%.
This was captured in the minutes of the meeting released by the Central Bank, in reference to submissions made by each member.
Joy Business understands that the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama, did not vote, unless there was a tie.
Even though the members were seven, only six voted.
A careful look at the document showed that all the members were worried about the outlook of inflation despite improved economic indicators. That is why they adopted the “wait and see attitude” in terms of responding to these threats.
For instance, one member on the committee noted that the recent uptick in headline and core inflation, alongside elevated external risks and rising inflation expectations, calls for a cautious policy approach.
That member also added that “premature monetary easing could reverse progress towards restoring price stability and risk de-anchoring inflation expectations, while tightening could undermine the easing of credit conditions and weaken growth momentum”.
The MPC kept the policy rate at 14% in its recent meeting, citing uncertainty in the inflation outlook and the Middle East war.
Latest Stories
-
KGL partners GMTF to build ultra-modern diagnostic centre at Ridge Hospital
22 minutes
-
All six members of MPC voted to keep policy rate at 14%
39 minutes
-
Universities must stop selling degrees and start selling purpose
41 minutes
-
Otumfuo briefed on Ghana Medical Trust Fund’s plan to expand specialised healthcare
46 minutes
-
GRIDCo begins restoration after early morning power system disturbance hits national grid
49 minutes
-
24-hour economy policy was for propaganda, NDC has abandoned it – Oforikrom MP
56 minutes
-
Gender Minister consoles families, survivors of Bukom tragedy
1 hour
-
Private partners beware; you have no parliamentary cover yet – Oppong Nkrumah
1 hour
-
Parliament cannot sign blank cheques – Oppong Nkrumah on multi-year tax deal
2 hours
-
No cost, no contractor, no timeline – Minority caucus rejects fiscal electronic devices approval
2 hours
-
At least 14 killed in attack in Nigeria’s Benue state, local officials say
2 hours
-
Cocoa farmers could lose guaranteed prices under new law – Oppong Nkrumah
2 hours
-
New cocoa pricing formula will leave farmers worse off – Oppong Nkrumah warns
3 hours
-
‘Don’t rush this law’ – Oppong Nkrumah demands farmers be heard before Cocoa Bill is passed
3 hours
-
Murder suspect dies in hospital after leading police to alleged burial site
3 hours