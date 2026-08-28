Pegasus Publishing showcases the future of African learning and storytelling at the Ghana International Book Fair

Pegasus Publishing Limited is bringing the breadth of its publishing portfolio to the 23rd Ghana International Book Fair at the National Theatre in Accra.

The annual fair, held under the theme “Transforming Ghana’s Future Through Books,” has brought together publishers, authors, educators, students, booksellers and literary enthusiasts to celebrate the role of books in education, culture and national development.

For Pegasus Publishing, the event is an opportunity not only to showcase its publications but also to demonstrate how the company is evolving the way African educational and creative content is produced and experienced.

Supporting learning across the classroom

At the Pegasus stand, visitors can explore a range of educational titles developed to support learners across different stages of their education.

The company's academic portfolio includes Pegasus Economics for SHS, alongside English Language for JHS and SHS, Biology for SHS, General Science for SHS, and Creative Arts for JHS.

These publications reflect Pegasus' focus on developing learning resources that respond to the needs of Ghanaian students while supporting teachers, schools and parents with relevant educational content.

But the company's presence at the fair extends beyond the classroom.

Pegasus is also showcasing storybooks that use relatable characters and everyday experiences to encourage young readers to think, question and explore.

From the printed page to the screen

Perhaps one of the most forward-looking elements of Pegasus Publishing's creative direction is its exploration of animation. The company is developing innovative animation projects that demonstrate how stories and educational content can move beyond the printed page and reach audiences through visual storytelling.

For a new generation growing up in an increasingly digital environment, animation presents an opportunity to make African stories more dynamic, accessible and engaging. Characters that first appear in books can potentially live beyond the page, opening up possibilities across animation, digital media and other creative formats.

Building the next generation of readers

The company's participation in the Ghana International Book Fair comes at a time when the conversation around reading is increasingly connected to questions about education, creativity and technology.

In a rapidly changing publishing landscape, Pegasus Publishing is positioning itself at the intersection of education, literature, creativity and technology with the simple but powerful belief that every good book can be the beginning of a much bigger story.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.