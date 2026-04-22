Pesa boosts creativity among youth through art competition at Great Mission Rehab centre

Pesa, a global financial platform connecting the diaspora across more than 60 countries, successfully marked the Easter season with a corporate social responsibility (CSR) activation at the Great Mission International (GMI) Rehabilitation & Children’s Home in Nungua over the weekend.

The event, themed “Pesa x Great Mission International: Supporting Our Community This Easter,” transformed the holiday into a meaningful day of support, care, and creativity for children and staff at the home.

Through the donation of essential household items and an engaging art competition, Pesa reinforced its commitment to being a “home-first” financial partner for communities in Ghana.

“At Pesa, we measure our success not just by the volume of global transactions, but by the strength of the communities we serve,” a spokesperson for Pesa said. “Spending Easter with the children and staff at Great Mission International allowed us to witness first-hand the resilience, talent, and hope that inspire the work we do every day. We are honoured to play a small part in their journey.”

Recognising the daily operational needs of the rehabilitation home, Pesa donated a wide range of essential goods to help support the children’s nutritional, hygiene, and household needs beyond the Easter season.

The donation included: Bulk supplies of rice, cooking oil, salt, sugar, biscuits, and assorted drinks. multiple pallets of premium drinking water, a restock of toiletries, including washing soap, bathing soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, toilet rolls, and sanitary towels.

A major highlight of the day was the “Pesa Logo Competition,” where the younger residents of the home were invited to creatively interpret and draw the Pesa logo. The activity showcased the children’s artistic abilities, with participants receiving special prizes for their creativity and effort.

The competition was designed to encourage self-expression, confidence, and a sense of belonging, while connecting Pesa’s global identity to grassroots community impact.

While Pesa is widely recognised for its fast and reliable digital money transfer corridors connecting Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa, the Easter activation served as a reminder that every transaction represents a family and a story. Supporting Great Mission International reflects Pesa’s broader mission to invest in the communities that sustain the global diaspora.

ABOUT PESA

Pesa (Pesapeer Inc.), founded in 2021, is a trusted global money transfer platform on a mission to localise international money transfers. With zero fees, competitive exchange rates, and a user-friendly app, Pesa empowers individuals and businesses to send and receive money with ease.

Core offerings include international remittances, currency conversions, and a multi-currency account that allows users to hold, manage, and transact seamlessly across multiple currencies. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with presence in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, and Nigeria, Pesa enables users to send money to more than 40 countries worldwide, making international money movement simple, reliable, and stress-free.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.