Energy | National

Petrol prices could jump nearly 10% from Sept 16 – COMAC

Source: Joy Business  
  15 September 2026 3:28pm
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Petrol, diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices are projected to increase from Wednesday, September 16, 2026, according to the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC).

COMAC’s latest ex-pump price projection indicates that petrol prices could rise by between 7.75% and 9.63%.

Diesel prices are also expected to increase by 4.26% to 6.97%, while LPG could see a more modest increase of 0.85% to 3.22%.

The projected increases have been attributed mainly to rising global prices of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

However, COMAC says the impact on diesel prices will be partly moderated by the government–industry intervention, which will continue to cushion consumers against the full extent of the expected increase.

The projection comes ahead of the second-half September pricing window, with motorists and other petroleum product consumers expected to face higher prices at the pumps if the projected adjustments materialise.

The latest forecast could put renewed pressure on transport and business operating costs, particularly as fuel prices directly affect the cost of moving people and goods.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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