PharmAccess expands €200 million financing support for CHAG health facilities

The Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) is set to deepen access to financing for its health facilities through the Medical Credit Fund, as PharmAccess Ghana seeks to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and improve service delivery across the country.

The initiative forms part of a long-standing partnership between PharmAccess Ghana and CHAG aimed at expanding access to quality healthcare, particularly in underserved communities.

Speaking at the 2026 Annual Conference of the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) in Koforidua, Country Director of PharmAccess Ghana, Dr. Maxwell Antwi, said access to affordable financing remains one of the biggest challenges facing many healthcare providers.

He explained that the Medical Credit Fund was established to help health facilities invest in infrastructure, equipment and service improvements while providing the technical support needed to ensure long-term sustainability.

"Another important collaboration between PharmAccess and CHAG is the Medical Credit Fund. The Medical Credit Fund is an investment facility that provides financing to healthcare providers to strengthen infrastructure, improve service delivery and expand access to quality care," he said.

Unlike conventional lending programmes, Dr. Antwi said the fund combines financing with business development support to help health facilities improve their operations and remain financially sustainable.

"What makes the programme successful is that we do not simply provide financing. We also provide technical assistance, business support and capacity building to ensure that health facilities become stronger and more sustainable," he noted.

Across five African countries, the Medical Credit Fund has invested more than €200 million in nearly 2,000 healthcare providers over the past decade.

Dr. Antwi added that a significant share of the investments has gone to women-owned healthcare facilities, helping to strengthen healthcare delivery while promoting women's participation in the health sector.

PharmAccess is an international development organisation established in 2001 to improve access to quality healthcare across Africa through digital innovation, quality improvement and sustainable health financing. Since 2019, it has partnered CHAG on several initiatives, including the SafeCare quality improvement programme, digital management of hypertension and diabetes, and healthcare financing.

CHAG is one of Ghana's largest healthcare providers, operating 317 health facilities across all 16 regions. The association delivers between 13 and 14 per cent of healthcare services nationwide and serves between eight and ten million patients annually, with many of its facilities located in rural and hard-to-reach communities.

Dr. Antwi said strengthening health facilities requires more than constructing new buildings.

According to him, healthcare providers also need access to affordable financing to modernise infrastructure, acquire equipment, improve patient care and build resilient institutions capable of supporting Ghana's expanding healthcare needs.

He expressed confidence that the partnership between PharmAccess and CHAG would continue to strengthen healthcare delivery and complement government's recently launched Free Primary Healthcare programme by improving the capacity of frontline health facilities to deliver quality care.

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