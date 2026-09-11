Photos: Hundreds gathered for Klefe’s new yam hailing carnival

Hundreds of people, including the chiefs and people of Klefe and revellers, gathered for the annual Klefe new yam hailing carnival in the Ho Municipality, Volta Region.

The carnival signified the arrival of the new yam to the community, accompanied by the performance of customs and traditions, playing an important role in the yam festival celebrations.

There was gridlock traffic as a multitude of people flocked to Klefe junction to take part in the yam-hailing carnival.

Several activities took place before the carnival, which marks the lifting of the ban on eating new yam and the arrival of new yam into the community.

It was all excitement as the carnival progressed, with participants sliding down the Klefe hills into the community, celebrating the arrival of fresh yam to their storage.

While some danced to music blaring from speakers mounted on trucks, others enjoyed Borborbor, Kpalongo, or Jama, providing variety for attendees.

The carnival, led by community elders, moved through Achatime, Dome, and Demete communities.

The lively crowd regrouped at the community park in Achatime for the climax of the carnival.

The Chairman of the Klefe Yam Festival Planning Committee, Evans Kwami Buami, described the carnival as one of the largest in recent years.

He mentioned that several activities, including a football tournament, traditional dance performances, and the ancestral journey, had been scheduled as part of the 2026 Klefe Yam Festival.

He explained that the committee hopes to nurture the festival to receive national attention, with hopes of securing a spot on the national annual festival calendar.

He added that the festival not only promotes culture and recreation but also serves as a platform to raise funds for infrastructural development within the Klefe Traditional Area.

“We have constructed a boys' dormitory which we will commission during the grand durbar on the 26th of September, 2026, for the Klefe Technical School. We anticipate raising funds to furnish the dormitory and prepare it for the 2026/2027 academic year admissions,” he stated.

He explained that building a united community is one of the main reasons for reintroducing the festival about ten years ago, focusing on consensus building.

The New Yam Hailing Carnival ended with a jamboree at Atsatime E.P Park, featuring various activities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.