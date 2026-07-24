Photos: Mahama and other dignitaries honour late President Mills at 14th memorial ceremony

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama on Friday, 24 July, joined relatives of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, government officials, members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and other dignitaries at Asomdwe Park for a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 14th anniversary of the former President's death.
The annual memorial ceremony honoured the life and legacy of Prof. Mills, who served as President of Ghana from 2009 until he died in office on 24 July 2012. Floral tributes were laid at his graveside as attendees observed prayers and hymns in his memory.
The ceremony also featured tributes reflecting on Prof. Mills' leadership, humility and commitment to public service.
Evangelist Dr Lawrence Tetteh called for unity, compassion and reconciliation in national leadership, urging President Mahama to govern with humility while promoting national cohesion. The event concluded with speeches celebrating the late President's contribution to Ghana's democratic development and his enduring legacy of service.
READ ALSO: I remain committed to Atta Mills’s vision for Ghana – Mahama
Below are some photos from the ceremony:
Latest Stories
-
US immigration judge had no jurisdiction to rule on Ofori-Atta’s criminal case – Inusah Fuseini
24 minutes
-
Final repatriation phase begins as another batch of Ghanaians is expected to leave South Africa
25 minutes
-
Atta Akyea urges patience in Ofori-Atta’s case, calls for voluntary return
34 minutes
-
Wontumi should not be made a sacrificial lamb to deter illegal mining – Atta Akyea
44 minutes
-
Wontumi to appeal conviction next week, seek bail pending appeal- Atta Akyea
44 minutes
-
Trump orders Smithsonian to post warnings about ‘inaccurate’ US history
1 hour
-
Woman dies and child injured in collision between car and truck
1 hour
-
Trump takes swipes at press during White House Correspondents’ Dinner
1 hour
-
Atta Akyea says AG’s position supports Wontumi’s no-case submission argument
1 hour
-
Ghana seeks stronger economic partnership with Egypt ahead of 70 years of diplomatic relations
1 hour
-
Atta Akyea disputes judge’s conclusions on evidence in Wontumi illegal mining case
2 hours
-
North East Regional Minister inspects development projects, warns conflict-prone communities
2 hours
-
Wontumi is not a political prisoner but common convict – Inusah Fuseini
2 hours
-
Wontumi not a political prisoner; court’s ruling was fair and square – Prof Appiagyei Atua
2 hours
-
Wontumi case: We can’t run an ambulance justice system – Atta Akyea
2 hours