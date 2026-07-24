Photos: Mahama and other dignitaries honour late President Mills at 14th memorial ceremony

President John Dramani Mahama on Friday, 24 July, joined relatives of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, government officials, members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and other dignitaries at Asomdwe Park for a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 14th anniversary of the former President's death.

The annual memorial ceremony honoured the life and legacy of Prof. Mills, who served as President of Ghana from 2009 until he died in office on 24 July 2012. Floral tributes were laid at his graveside as attendees observed prayers and hymns in his memory.

The ceremony also featured tributes reflecting on Prof. Mills' leadership, humility and commitment to public service.

Evangelist Dr Lawrence Tetteh called for unity, compassion and reconciliation in national leadership, urging President Mahama to govern with humility while promoting national cohesion. The event concluded with speeches celebrating the late President's contribution to Ghana's democratic development and his enduring legacy of service.

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Below are some photos from the ceremony:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.