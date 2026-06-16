Photos: Mahama oversees 48th Ceremonial Changing of the Guard at Accra Presidency

President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, June 15, presided over the 48th Ceremonial Changing of the Guard Parade at the Presidency in Accra, marking the formal rotation of security responsibility at the seat of government.

The ceremony, held at the Presidency, followed established tradition in which different branches of the security services take turns protecting the Presidency. In this rotation, the Ghana Navy officially took over from the Ghana Army for the next three months.

The event brought together senior government and national security officials, including Chief of Staff Julius Debrah; National Security Advisor Prosper Douglas Kwaku Bani; Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak; Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection Agnes Naa Momo Lartey; and Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi.

The parade showcased the formal military ceremony that accompanies the changing of guard, reflecting discipline, coordination, and continuity within Ghana’s security services.

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