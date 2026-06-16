Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, June 15, presided over the 48th Ceremonial Changing of the Guard Parade at the Presidency in Accra, marking the formal rotation of security responsibility at the seat of government.
The ceremony, held at the Presidency, followed established tradition in which different branches of the security services take turns protecting the Presidency. In this rotation, the Ghana Navy officially took over from the Ghana Army for the next three months.
The event brought together senior government and national security officials, including Chief of Staff Julius Debrah; National Security Advisor Prosper Douglas Kwaku Bani; Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak; Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection Agnes Naa Momo Lartey; and Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi.
The parade showcased the formal military ceremony that accompanies the changing of guard, reflecting discipline, coordination, and continuity within Ghana’s security services.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana records at least 13 university student deaths since 2024 as campus safety fears mount
15 minutes
-
Photos: Mahama oversees 48th Ceremonial Changing of the Guard at Accra Presidency
21 minutes
-
Tesano Gardens Junction residents call for traffic lights after fatal motorbike crash
34 minutes
-
Feed Ghana Programme to improve crop productivity through soil testing and efficient fertiliser use
40 minutes
-
NAPO urges politicians to make realistic promises to avoid public disappointment
1 hour
-
The Hyena, the leopard, and the silence of Nunyãdume
2 hours
-
Ga South MCE says illegal Amanfrom waste dump operators are being prosecuted
2 hours
-
Audit flags irregularities in Heal Komfo Anokye Project amid dispute over control of funds
2 hours
-
Presidency explains 148% compensation jump, cites arrears, ex gratia and staffing changes
2 hours
-
GES interdicts Bole SHS teacher over alleged sexual misconduct with student
2 hours
-
Six Ghanaian students at Loughborough University protest unpaid government scholarship funding
2 hours
-
Agotime-Ziope traditional leaders honour health minister for advancing healthcare delivery
2 hours
-
COCOBOD CEO calls for greater trust, unity in Ghana–Côte d’Ivoire cocoa partnership
2 hours
-
Mahama expected in Abidjan for high-level cocoa summit with Côte d’Ivoire
3 hours
-
Today’s Front pages: Tuesday, June 16, 2026
3 hours