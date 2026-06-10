Pippa’s Gym launches 30th anniversary celebrations in Osu

Audio By Carbonatix
Wellness and fitness company Pippa’s Gym has launched its 30th anniversary celebrations with a press event held in Osu on Wednesday.
The launch marks the start of a series of activities to commemorate three decades of service, including training programmes in gym fitness and taekwondo that have produced award-winning athletes.
The event brought together patrons and well-wishers.
Club Managing Director Miguel Sowah praised the organisation’s impact over the years.
“Having transformed countless lives through fitness, dance, martial arts, and youth development.
“Over the years, Pippa’s Health Central Limited, affectionately called Pippa’s Gym, that’s all we say, has provided state-of-the-art strength equipment and cardio equipment, representing the leading brand of gym equipment in the world.”
Chairman of Pippa’s Gym, Paul Pepera, says the club must continue to evolve to meet modern demands.
“All the people and the components that make up this lovely network of a community that we have, we, God bless you, and as I said, let’s hope that we continue learning, continue growing, and do not sit on our laurels. Things are going to always bring new challenges, so we know what to do.”
Managing Director Filipina Pepera expressed confidence the facility will maintain its high standards.
“We are proud to have established a community fitness facility that offers more than just a gym. Our promise to the industry is that we will continue to maintain the standards, not only in customer service but also in customer care.
“An example of this is our partnership with the Institute of Wellness Studies. This institution has established the first curriculum for personal trainers and sports coaches.”
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