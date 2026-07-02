Police arrest 24 in major anti-crime swoop in Ashanti Region

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 24 suspected criminals in a major intelligence-led operation across the Ashanti Region, recovering a firearm, suspected narcotic substances, vehicles, ammunition and other exhibits believed to be linked to criminal activities.

The operation, undertaken by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Operations Team (SOT) in collaboration with the Ashanti Regional Police Command, formed part of intensified efforts to combat drug trafficking, violent crime and other criminal activities in the region.

The coordinated exercise was carried out in Kodie, Apagya, Dechemso, Old Tafo Ahenbronum, Ahodwo and Abofour, communities identified through intelligence gathering as areas where suspected criminal elements were operating.

According to the Police, the operation primarily targeted suspected drug peddlers and other individuals believed to be involved in organised criminal activities, resulting in the arrest of 21 men and three women.

Among those arrested was Richmond Okyere, 49, who was allegedly found in possession of a pump-action shotgun bearing serial number 21GN-1918.

The remaining suspects were identified as Mark Appiah Kubi, Nkrumah Zakaria (23), Paul Addo (62), Louis Samba (26), Azupeh Kelvin (28), Stephen Opoku (24), Fredrick Boakye (20), Frimpong Yiadom (33), Dennis Owusu (21), Alfred Agyeman (25), Owusu Davis (24), Kwaku Agyemang Duah (35), Akwasi Amankwah (35), Solomon Asamoah (27), Bushiru Alhassan (19), Juliana Vivor (17), Douglas Osei (28), Kwabena Aikins (38), Osman Ibrahim (31), Amponsah Emmanuel (40), Kwabena Fosu (39), Ama Pokuah (35) and Musah Haruna (32).

Police said the operation led to the seizure of several exhibits believed to be connected to criminal activities.

The items recovered included an unregistered Toyota Highlander, an unregistered Toyota Camry saloon car, a Mercedes-Benz saloon vehicle with registration number AS 8724-Z, an unregistered motorcycle, a pump-action gun, seven rounds of RED-STAR AAA cartridges, and a fireproof high-security safe.

Investigators also retrieved 489 pieces of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis, parcels and sealed packages containing suspected narcotic substances, 90 tablets of 225mg Tramadol, 140 tablets of 250mg Tramadol, 11 tablets of Royal 225mg, 38 narcotics processing materials, bottles of Femude drink suspected to have been laced with narcotic substances, 40 locally manufactured toffees suspected to contain narcotic substances, a Dell laptop, two LED television sets, three boxes of African Viagra, 52 lighters, 12 crushers, four quantities of ash residue believed to be associated with narcotics use, and various sums of money suspected to be proceeds from the sale of illegal drugs.

The Police said all 24 suspects remain in custody to assist with investigations, while the recovered exhibits have been retained for forensic examination and evidential purposes.

It said individuals found culpable at the conclusion of investigations would be arraigned before the courts.

The latest operation forms part of the Ghana Police Service's ongoing strategy to employ intelligence-led policing to dismantle criminal networks, particularly those involved in drug-related offences and violent crime.

The Service reaffirmed its commitment to sustained operations aimed at improving public safety and maintaining law and order across the country.

It also appealed to the public to continue supporting law enforcement efforts by volunteering credible information on criminal activities through the nearest police station or designated emergency channels, stressing that community cooperation remains vital in the fight against crime.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.