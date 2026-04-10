Audio By Carbonatix
The Inspector General of Police (IGP's) Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) of the Ghana Police Service has arrested one Esther Obasi, a Nigerian national seen in viral videos dressed in official Ghana Police Camouflage and Standard Black Police Uniform.
The videos raised public outrage and concerns regarding the unauthorised use and abuse of police uniforms and impersonation.
According to the police, its investigation team tracked the suspect to the Prestea area in the Western Region of Ghana, leading to her arrest.
The police say the officer whose uniform was used was also identified and will be dealt with internally.
The suspect in police custody undergoing investigation and will be put before court as soon as possible.
The Ghana Police Service has warned the public of the unauthorised use and abuse of the police uniform as those found culpable would be dealt with in accordance with the law.
Latest Stories
-
Catholic Bishops say moral values must match economic priorities in Anti-LGBTQ+ debate
2 minutes
-
IGP Yohuno urges merit and hard work ahead of Police Academy exams
15 minutes
-
Queendalyn Yurglee releases debut album ‘Clouds of Glory’
48 minutes
-
UDS moves to clear MPhil student wrongly linked to robbery case
1 hour
-
Vodza Regatta 2026: Prof Audrey Gadzekpo rallies investors for coastal tourism growth
1 hour
-
Introduction of 100 new Metro Mass buses won’t affect transport unions – GPRTU
1 hour
-
Deputy Transport Minister backs Yellow Line traffic initiative
1 hour
-
MTN Ashanti-Fest music concert set to hit Kumasi on Saturday
2 hours
-
Authorities probe discovery of dead fish at Tema shipyard
2 hours
-
Minority welcomes fuel tax cuts, demands accountability for GH¢1 levy
2 hours
-
It remains a priority — Sam George on Anti-LGBTQ bill
2 hours
-
Police arrest Nigerian national seen in viral videos wearing police uniforms
2 hours
-
Free golf training empowers underprivileged girls in Accra
2 hours
-
Why SIGA’s reset is not a market sin, but a national necessity
2 hours
-
SIGA Directive: Beyond the theatre of institutional displacement
2 hours