Police arrest Nigerian national seen in viral videos wearing police uniforms

The Inspector General of Police (IGP's) Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) of the Ghana Police Service has arrested one Esther Obasi, a Nigerian national seen in viral videos dressed in official Ghana Police Camouflage and Standard Black Police Uniform.

The videos raised public outrage and concerns regarding the unauthorised use and abuse of police uniforms and impersonation.

According to the police, its investigation team tracked the suspect to the Prestea area in the Western Region of Ghana, leading to her arrest.

The police say the officer whose uniform was used was also identified and will be dealt with internally.

The suspect in police custody undergoing investigation and will be put before court as soon as possible.

The Ghana Police Service has warned the public of the unauthorised use and abuse of the police uniform as those found culpable would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

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