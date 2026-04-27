Power instability and weeds choke water supply in Eastern Accra

Residents across parts of Accra and Tema are grappling with worsening water shortages as the Ghana Water Company Ltd. confirms ongoing disruptions, largely driven by unstable electricity supply and environmental pressures.

In a press release, the company said it “wishes to inform our cherished customers and the public of the water supply challenges currently being experienced across the Tema and Accra Regions,” pointing to persistent power instability as the primary cause.

According to the statement, “the ongoing instability in power supply to the Water Treatment Plants and associated Booster Stations” has severely affected operations, underscoring the critical role of electricity in water production and distribution.

“Ghana Water Ltd. wishes to emphasise that water production and distribution operations are heavily dependent on electricity,” the company said, explaining that “the treatment process, pumping systems, transmission facilities, and booster stations all require stable and continuous power supply to function efficiently.”

It warned that “any interruption or fluctuation in power supply directly affects our ability to produce and distribute water to customers,” underscoring the scale of the challenge facing the capital's water supply systems and surrounding areas.

The situation has been further complicated by environmental factors at the Kpong water intake.

The company disclosed that “the occasional influx of aquatic weeds at the Kpong intake point has further compounded the situation,” adding that recent weather conditions have worsened the problem.

“While this remains a usual occurrence, the recent heavy rains in the Akosombo area have significantly worsened the situation, leading to unusually large volumes of weeds, increased clogging of intake screens, and restrictions in raw water abstraction for treatment,” the statement said.

Despite the setbacks, the utility assured the public that efforts are underway to stabilise supply.

“Management wishes to assure our cherished consumers that the GWL technical teams are working continuously to clear the weeds, maintain operations, and minimise the impact on supply,” it stated.

The company added that it is engaging key institutions to address the power challenges at the root of the crisis.

“Management is actively engaging VRA, GRIDCO, ECG, and all relevant stakeholders to ensure the speedy repair, restoration, and stabilisation of a constant and consistent power supply to enable full water production and normal distribution.”

The combined impact of power outages and weed invasion has led to what the company describes as “intermittent and reduced water supply to several communities within the Tema and Accra Regions,” leaving many households and businesses struggling with unreliable water access.

The latest development adds pressure on already strained urban infrastructure, as residents brace for continued disruptions while authorities work to restore stable production and distribution.

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