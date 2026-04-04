President Mahama reflects on the birth of Kwahu Business Forum at 2026 event

At the Kwahu Business Forum 2026 on Saturday, April 4, President John Dramani Mahama shared the origins and evolution of the event, which has since become one of Ghana’s key platforms for business networking and economic growth.

In a reflective speech, President Mahama traced the birth of the forum back to 2023 during his campaign for the 2024 presidential election, when a conversation with his younger brother Julius sparked the idea.

The event, which has now become an annual highlight, was conceived in the back of a Toyota Land Cruiser during President Mahama’s campaign travels across the country.

It was in those long journeys that President Mahama and the Chief of Staff Julius Debrah began dreaming about the possibilities of enhancing Ghana's tourism sector and supporting business communities, particularly in the Eastern Region, home to the vibrant Kwahu people.

In his speech, President Mahama recounted the simple yet powerful genesis of the forum.

"How this whole event began... It was conceived in the back of a Toyota Land Cruiser, which myself and my younger brother Julius always occupied the back seat when I went on campaigns," he said.

He continued, detailing the discussions they had while crisscrossing Ghana in 2023, from the north to the south, about their vision for the future of the country.

One topic that stood out in these conversations was tourism, particularly in relation to the KwaWu Easter celebrations—a popular event that draws thousands of people to the region every year.

"We were talking about tourism and how we can improve things," President Mahama explained. "Then the issue of Kwahu Easter came up, and we talked about the whole Kwahu Easter program and how we can add a business angle to it."

The Kwahu Easter celebration, as President Mahama noted, has always been the largest homecoming event in Ghana, drawing members of the Kwahu ethnic group from all over the country.

From Sunyani and Tamale to Bogatanga, Accra, and beyond, Kwahu people are known for their entrepreneurial spirit, with many operating businesses across the nation.

Easter was a time for them to return home, reconnect with family, and, importantly, pay respects to their ancestors.

"For many of them, Easter was not only a time for family reunions, but also a time to attend to the numerous funerals that had accumulated during the year," Mahama said.

The idea to turn this annual homecoming into a forum for business networking was inspired by the region’s strong entrepreneurial culture.

Recognising the potential to leverage this unique event for both social and economic development, President Mahama and Chief of Staff Julius Debrah envisioned a platform where Kwahu people could not only celebrate their culture but also discuss ways to improve their businesses, increase productivity, and foster new partnerships.

President Mahama explained that despite being in opposition at the time, he and his team took the bold step to host the first Kwahu Business Forum in 2024.

"We were still in opposition. We had the audacity to hold a KwaWu business forum," he said, reflecting on the initiative with pride.

The inaugural forum attracted a significant number of businesspeople, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders from across the country.

It marked a historic moment, as it was one of the first times a major political figure in Ghana had used a widely celebrated cultural event like KwaWu Easter to bring together business minds for an economic discussion.

"We had a few businessmen who came, and the forum was an immediate success," President Mahama said, acknowledging the support and interest the event received from the business community.

The forum was designed not only to celebrate Kwahu's rich business culture but also to provide a platform for networking and discussions on improving business management, expanding markets, and addressing challenges faced by entrepreneurs.

The Kwahu Easter festival had already seen significant development in the tourism sector since 2006, during the administration of then-President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The introduction of paragliding in the region by the late Ferdinand Naim added a major tourist attraction to the festivities, turning Kwahu into a must-visit destination for both domestic and international visitors.

President Mahama, however, was keen to emphasise that his vision for the Kwahu Easter festival was not limited to entertainment.

"It should not just be entertainment and enjoyment," he stated, stressing that the festival also needed to include meaningful discussions on economic growth and entrepreneurship.

His goal was to use the forum as a bridge to connect businesspeople from all sectors, enabling them to learn from each other and explore opportunities for collaboration.

“We said, 'look, it should not just be about entertainment and enjoyment, but also about creating a space where the business people can come, network, interact, and see how they can manage their businesses better'," President Mahama said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.