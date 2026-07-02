Haruna Iddrisu is Education Minister

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, has urged Parliament to exercise its legislative oversight role for adequate allocation of resources to the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources.

He said this would empower the Ministry to effectively tackle Ghana’s recurring flooding challenges.

Mr Iddrisu, who was speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, stressed that the failure by the House to allocate sufficient funds to the Ministry would amount to failing in their duty to the nation.

He noted that if the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration was unable to resolve the flooding problem during its eight years in office, how could the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government under President John Mahama be expected to resolve it within two years.

The Tamale South legislator, however, urged members of Parliament to approach the issue of flooding devoid of partisan considerations, emphasising that the phenomenon is a national crisis that requires collective responsibility and long-term investment.

Flooding has remained a persistent challenge in Ghana, particularly in urban centres such as Accra, Kumasi, and Tamale, where poor drainage systems, rapid urbanisation, and inadequate infrastructure have exacerbated the problem.

Successive governments have pledged interventions, but limited funding and political contestations have often hindered sustained progress.

Mr. Iddrisu’s remarks comes at a time when heavy rains have once again exposed vulnerabilities in the country’s flood management systems, sparking renewed debate on the need for Parliament to prioritise disaster prevention and mitigation in national budget allocations.

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