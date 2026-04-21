Release of GH¢5m to MMDAs in 2025 is unprecedented – Local Gov’t Minister

Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has described the released of GH¢5 billion to the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in 2025 as unprecedented in the history of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

He said the Government’s decision to directly transfer 80 per cent from the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) to the MMDAs was a vital boost to local development.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series Press at the Presidency in Accra, Mr Ibrahim gave the breakdown for the disbursement for 2025 as- 1st Quarter – GH¢790,372,058.40; 2nd Quarter – GH¢1,464,983,309.60; 3rd Quarter – GH¢1,188,921,640.80 and 4th Quarter – GH¢1,592,706,391.20.

Mr Ibrahim said each of the MMDAs was required to undertake at least two Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, three classroom blocks, 10 boreholes, and completion of legacy projects.

He said 25 per cent of the Common Fund was to be used for the construction of 24-Hour Economy Model Markets.

Mr Ibrahim said as a result of the timely and unprecedented release of Funds, a total of 494 CHPS compounds, 761 classroom blocks, 4,029 boreholes, and 2,755 legacy projects were currently at various stages of completion.

He said 261 24-Hour Economy Model Markets had all been awarded to contracts, and construction had begun on many of them.

Mr Ibrahim criticised the previous NPP administration for leaving behind a weak, dysfunctional, and under-resourced local governance system.

“The government of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama inherited in 2025 a dysfunctional local governance sector and decentralisation structure, occasioned by lack of adequate resources for the MMDAs to perform.”

He reiterated President Mahama’s commitment to strengthen local Government decentralization.

He said to empower assembly members, the Ministry for the first time in the history of local government and decentralization, had initially budgeted for GH¢100 million for the payment of allowance District Assembly Men/Women year 2025.

He noted that by the time they finished paying the allowance to the assemblies, it was GH¢107 million for 2025.

“The National Decentralisation Policy and strategy is also before the cabinet. Tomorrow is Cabinet, and the National Decentralisation Policy will be approved tomorrow, and the National Urban Policy will also be approved tomorrow,” he stated.

“As part of efforts to strengthen policy planning and government, the ministry has finalised and validated the Environmental Sanitation Policy, the National Environmental Strategy and Action Plan.”

He said to deepen local governance and decentralisation, the Ministry reviewed and submitted the revised Urban Policy.

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