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Chiefs deserve better compensation for their role in development – Local Gov’t Minister

Source: adomonline.com  
  21 April 2026 5:47am
Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Ahmed Ibrahim
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The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Ahmed Ibrahim, has underscored the importance of chieftaincy in national development, stating that traditional leaders must be adequately compensated for their contributions.

Speaking on Ekosii Sen on Asempa FM, the Minister said chiefs and queen mothers play a critical role in community development and governance, making it necessary for the state to prioritise their welfare.

“The role of chieftaincy is very significant, and they deserve to be well compensated,” he stated.

Mr Ibrahim explained that Ghana’s development structure heavily relies on the influence of traditional authorities, whose leadership continues to support government initiatives at the grassroots level.

He disclosed that for the past eight years, allowances for chiefs remained at GH¢1,000, a situation the government has now reviewed with a 300 percent increase for paramount chiefs and queen mothers.

According to him, traditional councils function as part of the governance system and should be treated like other public institutions.

“The traditional council is a government institution, and government institutions are paid, so the traditional council should also be paid,” he said.

He noted that the number of paramount chiefs and queen mothers nationwide is relatively small, estimated at about 400, and described their compensation as a necessary and justified state expenditure.

The Minister added that improving the welfare of traditional leaders will enhance their capacity to contribute effectively to development and the delivery of basic needs within their communities.

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