Local Gov’t Minister charges MMDCEs to prioritise 24-Hour Economy Model Markets completion

Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has charged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to prioritise the completion of the government’s flagship programme – the 24-Hour Economy Model Markets in their areas.

The Minister gave the advice during his presentation at the Government Accountability Series Press at the Presidency in Accra.

“If you are one of the MMDCEs seated here, the major government policy that brought us to power was the 24-Hour Economy,” he said.

“So don’t sit down and think that Accra is the only place that’s going to deliver it.

“You must deliver your 24-Hour Economy Policy in your District, and that is why the 24-Hour Economy Market is being built.

Mr Ibrahim noted that, as a Minister, his responsibility was to ensure that whatever President Mahama promised to the people in order to get their votes would be implemented.

“Therefore, the President cut sod for the commencement of the flagship 24-Hour Economy Market in Dormaa-Ahenkro, Tamale and Bimbilla,” he said.

The Minister said the 24-Hour Economy Market would have facilities such as modern stores, shops, storage, warehousing units, cold storage, women’s banking system, digital payment systems, transport terminals, health and sanitation facilities, security infrastructure, hospitality, rest areas, fire stations, police stations, crèche, and other social services.

“It’s going to be a one-stop shop for all. So, prioritise it, and make sure yours is completed. The President will, from next year, be commissioning them. So, whatever we will do to finish, we must do it to finish.” Mr Ibrahim said.

The 24-Hour Economy Model Markets programme is a flagship initiative of President John Dramani Mahama’s administration, designed to transform local trade by establishing modern, secure markets that operate around the clock in all 261 districts across Ghana.

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