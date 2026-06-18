Reparatory Justice: Macron calls for a global effort to recover stolen artworks during colonialism

The items are part of thousands of artworks known as the Benin Bronzes stolen from the Benin Kingdom in 1897

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for renewed international cooperation to ensure the accurate preservation of the history of slavery and the restitution of cultural artefacts taken from Africa and other colonised regions.

In a virtual address to the ongoing Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice in Accra, President Macron proposed an international scientific initiative on safeguarding what he described as the “true story” of the slavery era, ensuring that historical narratives are not distorted or lost over time.

"Along with Ghana and other countries or institutions that wish to participate, France would like to launch an international scientific initiative to formulate concrete recommendations and to support this movement of recognition," the president added.

He further emphasised that a key pillar of the scientific initiative would be the recovery and return of stolen artworks and cultural heritage items taken during the colonial period from enslaved and colonised societies.

"Making reparations is about placing this importance on scientific and historical truth, building momentum, teaching, researching. It means returning the works of art that were stolen during those periods," he said.

According to him, such restitution efforts are essential for justice, reconciliation and the restoration of cultural identity across affected nations.

President Macron urged Ghana and other willing countries and institutions to join France in advancing the initiative, which he said would bring together researchers, historians and policymakers to develop coordinated recommendations and policy frameworks.

His remarks come amid heightened global discussions on historical accountability following the adoption of UN Resolution A/RES/80/250, which has intensified international attention on the legacy of slavery.

The Accra conference, convened under the auspices of President John Dramani Mahama, continues to serve as a platform for global leaders and experts to advance discussions on reparatory justice and historical redress.

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