Republic Bank brings water relief to Volta schools with solar-powered water projects

Imagine going to school every day without knowing where your next drop of water will come from. That has been the reality for students and staff at Adidome Senior High School and Taviefe Senior High School in the Volta Region – for years. But not anymore.

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC has officially commissioned two mechanised electric and solar-powered borehole systems at both schools. And the relief is real.

The separate commissioning ceremonies formed part of the bank's Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, dubbed 'Power to Make a Difference'. In attendance were Volta Regional Minister, Honourable James Gunu; Managing Director of Republic Bank, Dr. Benjamin Dzoboku; traditional leaders; municipal and district officials; directors of the Ghana Education Service (GES); and management and students of both schools.

At Adidome SHS

At Adidome SHS, Headmaster Dr. Vincent Dzidula Kwasi Atiku described the intervention as timely and life-saving. “This intervention has come at the right time. For years, accessing water has been a major challenge for the school community and this facility will greatly improve the welfare and daily lives of our students,” he said.

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, praised Republic Bank for stepping up. He said the project fits perfectly with the government's push to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6 – clean water and sanitation for everyone. “The demand for water infrastructure in the Volta Region remains enormous, and projects such as this are critical if we are to achieve universal access to clean water for our people,” he stated.

He disclosed that the region currently requires more than 900 boreholes to adequately meet water demands. He urged school authorities to establish management structures to ensure proper maintenance.

Chief of Adidome, Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V, was full of praise for the bank. He called the intervention generous and impactful – especially because students used to walk long distances just to fetch water. “Our children will no longer suffer in search of water before attending classes. Republic Bank has truly brought relief and dignity to this community,” he remarked.

Managing Director of Republic Bank, Dr. Benjamin Dzoboku, took a moment to explain why the bank cares so much about water and sanitation. He said these are among the key UN Sustainable Development Goals the bank champions, because clean water is essential for health, education, and community development. “At Republic Bank, we believe true success is measured not only by financial performance but also by the positive impact we make in the lives of people and communities,” he said.

Dr. Dzoboku disclosed that drilling at Adidome SHS was challenging due to difficulties locating underground water, but persistence yielded results. “Things that concern lives are sometimes difficult to get, but with perseverance, consistency and focus, it is possible,” he told the students.

He added that now that water is available on campus, students can spend more time hitting the books instead of hunting for water.

Over at Taviefe SHS – same joy, same relief

The scene was just as emotional at Taviefe Senior High School. The former Headmaster, Sadrack Abiwu, who spoke on behalf of the school, recalled the difficult conditions students endured daily. “There were times students had to struggle daily just to access water. This project has brought hope and convenience to the entire school community,” he noted.

The Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Stephen Adom, commended Republic Bank and encouraged students to take good care of the new facility. “This is a worthy investment in the future of our young people, and we must all work together to preserve it,” he advised.

Dr. Dzoboku also spoke at Taviefe. He said the project reflects the bank's deliberate focus on education and community development. “Education flourishes best in an environment where necessities such as clean water are readily available. We are proud to support the aspirations of these young students by helping to create a healthier and more conducive learning environment,” he stated.

Addressing the gathering at Taviefe, Hon. James Gunu described the project as a big step toward SDG 6 and the government's 2030 vision of universal access to safe drinking water. “Government alone cannot solve every developmental challenge. We need institutions like Republic Bank that are willing to step forward and make meaningful contributions to society,” he said.

Togbe Tenku Kodzo Zigah III, the Chief of Taviefe, had a simple but powerful message for the students: “If we maintain this facility well, generations of students after you will continue to benefit from it.”

The bottom line

The inauguration of the two borehole projects reinforces Republic Bank's commitment to improving lives through sustainable community investments. With its 'Power to Make a Difference' initiative, Republic Bank is proving that banking can be about much more than money. It's about dignity, health, and giving students a real chance to focus on what matters – their education.

From Republic Bank, the following were present at both ceremonies: Mr. Joseph L. Ashong, Mr. Frank Yaovi Lawoe, Mr. Ferguson Ofori-Atta, Mr. Jacob Hobenu, Mr. Pious Twum Barimah, Mr. Ransford Barnes, Nana Owusu Manu, Mrs. Genevieve Aboney, Ms. Irene Enyonam Quaye (Branch Manager, Ho), and other staff members.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.