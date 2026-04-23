Republic Bank Ghana PLC records profit of GHS288m in 2025, declares GHS0.5 dividend per share

Republic Bank Ghana PLC has posted impressive financial results for the year 2025, recording a total profit of GHS 287.94 million which is an increase from the GhS210.68 million achieved in 2024.

This large performance was supported by a 34.57% rise in non-interest income and an increase in interest income to GHS 1.28 billion in 2025.

Following the Bank’s improved financial performance in 2025, the Bank has declared a dividend of Five (5) pesewas per share.

Speaking at the Bank’s 35th Annual General Meeting, Managing Director Dr. Benjamin Dzoboku said the bank is putting in place measures to sustain the gains.

“This performance is as a result of our 5 year strategic plan and with this, we are focusing on the SME sector. The growth of the SME sector was about 2.9% and we are also focused on improving on mortgage approvals”, he said.

Republic Bank’s profit before tax surged to GHS 440.29 million in 2025 showing a strong growth in profitability.

The bank also recorded a growth of GHS 2.74 billion in total assets to end at GHS 12.33 billion.

According to Republic Bank Ghana PLC, it increased loans and advances by 13.22% rising from GHS 3.05 billion in 2024 to GHS 3.45 billion in 2025.

Notably, the bank was able to reduce its Non-Performing Loans ratio from 15.64% in 2024 to 14.15% in 2025.

Board Chairman of the Bank, Jonathan Prince Cann said the bank has put in place measures to adopt technology and innovation to enable faster mortgage approvals and more responsive solutions for customers.

Republic Bank Ghana PLC says it remains optimistic about the future, targeting continued revenue growth and improved asset quality.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.