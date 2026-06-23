Resolute Ghana earn England stalemate

Audio By Carbonatix
An inspired defensive display ensured Ghana earned a goalless draw with England at the FIFA World Cup 2026™.
It was a first half punctuated by perspiration rather than inspiration. Ghana stood tall against wave after wave of England pressure, with the Three Lions' only half-chance coming through a looping Declan Rice header which cleared the crossbar.
After the break, Elliot Anderson saw a close-range header blocked shortly before Anthony Gordon fired an effort into the midriff of goalkeeper Benjamin Asare. Harry Kane was next to try his luck with a low drive, but Asare was again equal to it.
Ghana, meanwhile, looked threatening in their forays forward, and sliced England open with just shy of ten minutes to go. Abdul Fatawu was sent through on Jordan Pickford, and while Ezri Konsa got back to foil his initial attempt, the winger's second effort was blocked just in front of the goalline by team-mate Antoine Semenyo.
England saved their best chances for the 87th minute. A flowing move ended with Reece James crossing for Nico O'Reilly, whose back-post header came back off the crossbar. The loose ball fell to Kane, but he blazed his effort high into the Boston sky.
The result ensures England and Ghana will enter the final matchday of Group L in the top two. A point from their final matches against Panama and Croatia respectively will secure both of a spot in the Round of 32.
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