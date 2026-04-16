Rihanna makes history as first woman to hit 200 million RIAA certifications

Rihanna has reached another major career milestone, becoming the first woman in history to surpass 200 million RIAA-certified singles units, according to recent reporting and data from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Her total now stands at 200.5 million units, placing her third on the all-time list behind Drake and Morgan Wallen.

The achievement is particularly notable given that Rihanna has not released a new studio album in nearly a decade. Her last project, Anti, was released in 2016, yet her catalogue continues to perform strongly through sustained streaming and digital sales.

Over the years, her music has remained widely consumed, with hits such as Umbrella, We Found Love, Work, Stay, Needed Me and Love on the Brain continuing to attract listeners globally.

The milestone places Rihanna among a small group of artists with the highest certified units in the United States, reinforcing her status as one of the most successful musicians of her generation.

The RIAA is the official body that measures music consumption in the United States, combining both sales and streaming data to determine certifications. These certifications serve as industry benchmarks, with Gold awarded at 500,000 units, Platinum at 1 million units and Diamond at 10 million units.

In today’s music landscape, units are no longer based on purchases alone. Streaming plays a major role, with a set number of streams converted into equivalent units. This system allows both traditional sales and modern listening habits to be measured together.

Rihanna’s latest achievement reflects more than just numbers. It highlights the lasting appeal of her catalogue and the continued relevance of her music years after its release.

For an artist who has balanced music with business ventures and motherhood, this feat is another reminder of her enduring influence and cultural impact on a global scale.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.