Rugby World Cup Quarter-Final Victory: Message from Rugby Africa President Herbert Mensah to South Africa’s Springboks

  15 October 2023 9:28pm

Celebrating South Africa’s victory against France in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Herbert Mensah, the newly elected President of Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the continental governing body of rugby across Africa, issues a message of congratulations addressed to Mark Alexander, President of the South Africa Rugby Union (SARU):

Dearest Mark, My Brother, 

Congratulations, Mark! Congratulations, Springboks! 

You really are the champions of the world! 

The entire 1.4 billion-strong African population is avidly following your every step. 

We never doubted you, but we also knew that your victory required collective support and a united spirit - qualities that embody the very essence of Africa. 

From the starting line-up to the bench, every player played an essential role in this exceptional victory. Siya Kolisi and the whole team made us proud.

I'd like to offer my sincere congratulations and hope to be able to shake hands with each and every one of you in Paris very soon. 

Mark, we're incredibly proud that you're our big brother.

Go Springboks, go! 

Herbert Mensah, 
President, Rugby Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rugby Africa.

Media contact:
Nicole Vervelde
Communications Advisor to the President of Rugby Africa
rugby@apo-opa.com

About Rugby Africa:
Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) is the continental governing body of rugby in Africa and one of the regional associations under World Rugby. It unites all African countries that play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women's rugby. Rugby Africa organizes various competitions, including the qualifying tournaments for the Rugby World Cup and the Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. With 39 member unions, Rugby Africa is dedicated to promoting and developing rugby across the continent. World Rugby highlighted Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia as three of the six emerging nations experiencing strong growth in rugby.

