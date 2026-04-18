Safe Homes, Strong Society: Familiar faces often behind child abuse cases – Health Advocate warns

Dr. Maame Serwaa Gyamfi Aboagye

A medical doctor and child health advocate, Dr. Maame Serwaa Gyamfi Aboagye, has issued a chilling wake-up call to parents across the nation, asserting that the greatest threat to Ghanaian children often resides within the four walls of their own homes.

Speaking at a thought leadership forum hosted by Adom TV, Adom FM, and Asempa FM, subsidiaries of the Multimedia Group Limited, Dr Aboagye dismantled the myth of "stranger danger", arguing instead that child abuse is overwhelmingly a crime of proximity and betrayed trust.

The programme, held under the theme “Safe Homes, Strong Society: Ending Domestic Violence and Hidden Abuse Together,” brought together experts to confront the silent epidemic of domestic cruelty currently gripping the country.

The Architecture of Silence

Dr. Aboagye highlighted that the primary obstacle to justice is the emotional and social bond between the victim and the victimiser. When the abuser is a provider, a caregiver, or a beloved relative, the child is often trapped in a "prison of silence".

“Sometimes it’s the familiar faces that abuse our children,” she lamented, identifying a spectrum of perpetrators that includes uncles, aunties, family friends, and even domestic workers.

She explained that children are often weaponised with fear, not just of the abuse itself, but of the social fallout. Many young victims choose to suffer in silence because they dread tearing the family apart or are terrified that the adults in their lives will simply refuse to believe them.

The "Busy Parent" Trap

In a stinging observation on modern lifestyle trends, Dr. Aboagye noted that the increasing absence of parents from the home due to work commitments is creating a "blind spot" for predators. Consequently, the burden of detection is shifting from the home to the classroom.

She revealed that teachers are increasingly becoming the first line of defence, as they are often the only adults spending enough consistent time with children to notice shifts in behaviour, physical bruising, or sudden withdrawal. She urged parents to reclaim their roles as primary protectors by fostering radical transparency with their children.

The Long Shadow of Trauma

The medical expert warned that the wounds of childhood abuse do not heal with age; instead, they often fester into severe adult psychological disorders. She underscored the urgent need for professional counselling and robust psychological support systems to help victims process their trauma.

Despite the often-criticised slow pace of the Ghanaian judicial system, Dr. Aboagye insisted that the "culture of silence" must be replaced with a "culture of accountability".

“Justice is not instant, but when abusers are held accountable, it deters others,” she added, encouraging parents to shun the habit of "settling" abuse cases within the family—a practice that often leaves the predator free to strike again.

The Adom TV leadership programme serves as part of a nationwide push to strengthen child protection laws and raise awareness about the hidden nature of domestic abuse.

As the forum concluded, the consensus was clear: a "Strong Society" cannot be built on the broken spirits of its children, and the first step toward a cure is the courage to look at the "familiar faces" in our homes with more vigilant eyes.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.