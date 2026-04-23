‘Pay attention to every child’: Survivor-turned-advocate challenges Ghana

Executive Director of Challenging Heights, James Kofi Annan

Executive Director of Challenging Heights, James Kofi Annan, has called for Ghana to prioritise the welfare and development of every child, drawing from his own journey from neglect to national advocacy.

Speaking on Joy FM's Personality Profile on Thursday, April 23, Mr Annan reflected on the defining experiences of his early life, years shaped by hardship and exclusion, which, he says, ultimately inspired his life’s mission.

“But I feel that that journey and the influence that it has given me eventually tell me that as a nation, if we pay attention to every child, we can achieve more, far more than humanity can think of,” he said. “Because I was written off.”

“And the influence that it has given me eventually tells me… if we pay attention to every child we can achieve more,” he reiterated.

His remarks strike at the heart of Ghana’s ongoing struggle with child vulnerability, particularly in marginalised communities where poverty, limited access to education and weak social protection systems continue to expose children to exploitation.

Mr Annan’s life story is one of dramatic transformation. Once a child denied opportunity and written off by circumstance, he has become one of Ghana’s leading voices in the fight against child trafficking and exploitation.

Through Challenging Heights, the non-governmental organisation he founded, Mr Annan has spearheaded efforts to rescue, rehabilitate and reintegrate children trapped in exploitative labour, particularly within fishing communities along Lake Volta.

Established in the early 2000s, Challenging Heights has grown into a nationally and internationally recognised organisation, operating shelters, providing education and psychosocial support, and working closely with law enforcement agencies to combat trafficking networks.

The organisation’s interventions have led to the rescue of hundreds of children while also advocating policy reforms and raising awareness about the dangers of child labour.

Mr Annan’s message comes at a time when concerns persist about the scale of child exploitation in Ghana, especially in remote areas where enforcement remains weak.

His experience, he suggested, is not an isolated one, but part of a wider systemic issue that requires urgent national attention.

By investing in children, through education, protection and opportunity, he believes Ghana can unlock untapped human potential and drive long-term development.

His own life, he said, stands as proof.

Once dismissed and overlooked, Mr Annan has risen to influence policy conversations, shape public discourse and inspire change across communities.

For Mr Annan, no child should be underestimated or abandoned.

His story is both a cautionary tale and a hopeful blueprint, illustrating how intervention, support and belief can transform lives.

As he put it, Ghana’s future depends not on a select few, but on the collective nurturing of all its children.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.