National

‘Pay attention to every child’: Survivor-turned-advocate challenges Ghana

Source: David Apinga  
  23 April 2026 9:19pm
Executive Director of Challenging Heights, James Kofi Annan
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Executive Director of Challenging Heights, James Kofi Annan, has called for Ghana to prioritise the welfare and development of every child, drawing from his own journey from neglect to national advocacy.

Speaking on Joy FM's Personality Profile on Thursday, April 23, Mr Annan reflected on the defining experiences of his early life, years shaped by hardship and exclusion, which, he says, ultimately inspired his life’s mission.

“But I feel that that journey and the influence that it has given me eventually tell me that as a nation, if we pay attention to every child, we can achieve more, far more than humanity can think of,” he said. “Because I was written off.”

“And the influence that it has given me eventually tells me… if we pay attention to every child we can achieve more,” he reiterated.

His remarks strike at the heart of Ghana’s ongoing struggle with child vulnerability, particularly in marginalised communities where poverty, limited access to education and weak social protection systems continue to expose children to exploitation.

Mr Annan’s life story is one of dramatic transformation. Once a child denied opportunity and written off by circumstance, he has become one of Ghana’s leading voices in the fight against child trafficking and exploitation.

Through Challenging Heights, the non-governmental organisation he founded, Mr Annan has spearheaded efforts to rescue, rehabilitate and reintegrate children trapped in exploitative labour, particularly within fishing communities along Lake Volta.

Established in the early 2000s, Challenging Heights has grown into a nationally and internationally recognised organisation, operating shelters, providing education and psychosocial support, and working closely with law enforcement agencies to combat trafficking networks.

The organisation’s interventions have led to the rescue of hundreds of children while also advocating policy reforms and raising awareness about the dangers of child labour.

Mr Annan’s message comes at a time when concerns persist about the scale of child exploitation in Ghana, especially in remote areas where enforcement remains weak.

His experience, he suggested, is not an isolated one, but part of a wider systemic issue that requires urgent national attention.

By investing in children, through education, protection and opportunity, he believes Ghana can unlock untapped human potential and drive long-term development.

His own life, he said, stands as proof.

Once dismissed and overlooked, Mr Annan has risen to influence policy conversations, shape public discourse and inspire change across communities.

For Mr Annan, no child should be underestimated or abandoned.

His story is both a cautionary tale and a hopeful blueprint, illustrating how intervention, support and belief can transform lives.

As he put it, Ghana’s future depends not on a select few, but on the collective nurturing of all its children.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group