After the final paper: Remembering the child, not just the candidate

Thousands of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates across Ghana will step out of examination halls into a moment that feels almost suspended in time, carrying more than any question paper could ever measure.

Relief will sit quietly beside uncertainty, quiet pride will mingle with lingering anxiety, and the heavy, invisible weight of expectation will finally begin to loosen, even if only slightly.

For many of them, it will feel like the end of a long, demanding journey, one that tested not just their knowledge but also their endurance. Months of extra classes, endless past questions, early mornings, late nights, and constant reminders that the BECE “matters” pushed teachers. Parents worried. Expectations quietly built up in homes, classrooms, and conversations that rarely moved away from school.

In truth, the pressure surrounding this period is often heavier on the child than the examination itself. Behind every BECE candidate is a child trying to hold together emotions they do not yet have the language for.

As an educator, I remember seeing candidates after exams, some laughing too loudly to hide anxiety, others standing in small groups outside the hall comparing answers, and a few walking away quietly, already replaying questions in their minds. In those moments, you can almost see the weight they carry slowly beginning to loosen, even if uncertainty still lingers.

And yet, in many homes, the conversation rarely shifts away from results.

BECE has become more than an academic assessment. For many families, it feels like a measure of promise, intelligence, and future possibility. A single set of results begins to carry too much meaning. But children are not results.

They are still learning who they are. Still building confidence. Still discovering what success and failure actually mean beyond paper and grades.

Sometimes we speak to children about scores before we speak to them about their fears. We ask about performance before we ask how they are coping. And in doing so, we quietly turn a learning process into a pressure point.

Yes, BECE is important. No denying the fact. Hard work should be encouraged, and students who give their best deserve recognition. But the problem begins when a child starts to believe that their entire worth depends on what is written on a result slip.

Life has never supported that idea. Over the years, I have seen students who struggled in examinations grow into disciplined, creative, and resilient adults. I have also seen high scorers lose direction when life stops looking like exam questions. Intelligence is broader than marks. Potential is wider than placement lists.

This is why what happens after the examination matters just as much as what happens inside the hall. The days that follow are often quiet but emotionally loaded. Results are not yet out, but minds are already racing ahead. Some children will feel confident. Others will feel uncertain. Some already know where they think they went wrong.

During this period, what they need most is not pressure, comparison, or interrogation. They need reassurance that they are still enough, even in uncertainty.

A simple conversation can change everything: “You did your best. We are proud of you.”

This is also a moment for us, as a society, to pause. Perhaps we need to rethink how much emotional weight we place on children during examination seasons. Education should stretch a child’s thinking, not shrink their confidence.

In Ghana, the BECE season often carries silent comparisons: neighbours discussing schools, relatives asking about grades, and families waiting for “good results” as if children are projects to be assessed publicly. In all of this, the child can easily disappear behind the expectation.

But tomorrow, when the final papers are collected, something important will happen. A child will walk out of an examination hall and begin to breathe differently again. Some will feel light. Some will feel unsure. Some will simply feel tired. All of them deserve grace.

Because long after the scripts are marked and the results are released, what remains is not just performance on paper. It is the child who sat through it all, still growing, still learning, still becoming.

And no result, no matter what it says, should ever make a child feel less worthy of love, dignity, or hope.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.