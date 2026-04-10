Child Protection Units to be part of MMDA Performance Assessment

Government will incorporate the provision of child protection units into the performance assessment of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The move is expected to strengthen systems for the care, protection and reintegration of victims of human trafficking, particularly children.

Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, announced this at a high-level meeting of heads of faith-based organisations convened by the International Justice Mission (IJM) in Accra on Thursday.

“Provision of child protection units is going to be part of the assessment of our district assemblies… When such a thing happens, do you have a facility for holding the children before preparing and integrating them? If yes, there is a mark to that. If no, there is a mark that you lose,” the Minister said.

He explained that the assessment, conducted annually, would include a marking scheme to evaluate whether assemblies had established facilities or collaborated with neighbouring districts to provide temporary shelter and care for rescued victims.

Mr Ibrahim noted that social welfare and community child protection structures within the assemblies had a responsibility not only to administer programmes but also to safeguard children’s rights and ensure their reintegration into society.

The Minister also called on religious leaders to play a leading role in addressing child labour and trafficking, citing their wide influence across communities.

“Religious institutions are uniquely positioned to lead the fight against child labour and trafficking. Your influence extends beyond the pulpit into homes, communities, and hearts,” he said.

Mr Worlanyo Kojo Foster, the National Director of Advocacy and Partnerships at IJM, said the engagement with faith leaders was critical given the country’s high levels of religious affiliation.

He noted that despite about 80 to 90 per cent of Ghanaians identifying with a religion, cases of child trafficking and exploitation persisted.

“This indicates a problem with our faith, which is why we are engaging our faith-based leaders to discuss how we can address these issues,” he said.

Mr Foster said many religious leaders had limited prior knowledge of trafficking issues, but IJM expected that the engagement would lead to action through preaching, awareness creation, and collaboration with state institutions.

Superintendent William Ayariga, Head of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service, said the Unit rescued 1,202 victims of trafficking for sexual and labour exploitation in 2025.

He warned of increasing cases where traffickers lured victims with promises of travel abroad but diverted them to neighbouring West African countries, where they were exploited after having their money and documents seized.

He said efforts were ongoing, in collaboration with international partners, to rescue victims still trapped outside the country.

The meeting formed part of broader efforts to enhance coordination among government agencies, law enforcement, and faith-based organisations to combat human trafficking in Ghana.

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