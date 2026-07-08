Safo Kantanka’s will does not name a church leader, says Kwame Akufo

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena

Private legal practitioner Kwame Akufo says the will of the late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka does not, on its own, confer leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission on any individual.

This is despite the claims that Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena is the successor to the Kantanka Empire.

His comments come after the late founder’s will was read at the Accra High Court.

There are claims that the reading confirmed Kwadwo as the successor to the Kantanka Empire, bringing fresh attention to the succession of both the empire and the Kristo Asafo Mission.

Speaking to the media after the reading of the will, Mr Akufo argued that the will should not be interpreted as naming a leader of the church.

“That the will does not confer leadership position on anybody; it speaks to a pool of people, but there’s a point to be made there.”

He explained that the will was drafted before amendments were made to the church’s constitution, necessitating consideration of subsequent constitutional changes.

“This will was dated and signed before the amendment of the Constitution.”

According to him, when the will was written, Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena occupied a special place in the late founder’s plans.

“At the time that the will was written, Akofena was clearly a man who sat in the bowels of the man’s heart.”

Mr Akufo said Akofena was later formally designated to exercise authority on the founder's behalf.

“Subsequently, Akofena was designated as an exerciser of the gentleman upon his person.”

However, he maintained that the position later changed following the founder's constitutional reforms.

“It was the same gentleman who initiated a repeal of that constitutional provision, and Akofena was removed as designated leader.”

He argued that the constitutional position at the time of the founder’s death was therefore different from that in effect when the will was signed.

“So by the time his father was dying, Akofena was not the designated leader of the church.”

Mr Akufo also criticised public interpretations of the succession process, suggesting that some commentary has overlooked key constitutional developments.

“It is unfortunate that people do not have the accurate information.”

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