Chief Mourners :

Bretuo Ebusua Abusuapanyin Rtd Elder Kojo Owusu. (Takoradi),

Rtd Elder Kweku Owusu (Kumasi),

Mr Napoleon Coffie (Accra),

Mr Kofi Hayford (Ankaako)

Miss Joana Afiadenyo and Siblings (New Edubiase),

Elder Sampson Ayivi (Agona Swedru)

Madam Perpetual Effie Taylor (Cape Coast

Helena Hayford (Cape Coast),

Faustina Hayford (Cape Coast),

Janet Hayford (Cape Coast),

Martha Hayford (Cape Coast)

WIDOW: Mrs Rebecca Asamoah Hayford

And the entire family regrets to announce the death of their beloved: SAMPSON HAYFORD JNR

AGED : 43 years

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS :

There will be no wake Keeping

LAYING IN STATE : Thursday, 30th July 2026, 6 am at CNC Grounds - Cape Coast

BURIAL SERVICE : Thursday, 30th July 2026,8 amm at CNC Grounds - Cape Coast

BURIAL : Thursday, 30th July 2026 at Asokyiano Cemetery

FINAL FUNERAL RITES : Thursday, 30th July 2026 at the CNC Grounds- Cape Coast from12:00 pm to 6:00 pmpm.

THANKSGIVING SERVICE : Saturday 1st August 2026 at Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Atterbury Road - Cape Coast from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.